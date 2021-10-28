WELLSBORO — Deb Patterson, a retiree of the Wellsboro Area School District, was recognized for her continued service to the district after her retirement.
Elementary Principal Steve Adams presented a plaque to Patterson for being a Dedicated Educator during an impromptu “staff meeting” on Friday, Oct. 22. The surprise presentation was the only item on the agenda.
Also attending were Patterson’s husband and daughter, Adam and Mackayla, along with Superintendent Brenda Freeman.
“I was speechless,” Patterson said. “Coming up the stairs, I was thinking, ‘He’s not going to do something foolish today is he?’”
Not foolish perhaps, but Adams was planning something: the presentation of the Dedicated Educator Award. Patterson, he explained, was a teacher in the district for 32 years before retiring in 2017. After retirement, she continued to substitute and even “started” the school year every year since then as the district completed the hiring process for new teachers.
Patterson would set up the classrooms, arrange desks, establish areas for books and backpacks so the new teacher could walk in and begin.
“Just because I love kids and the people I work with,” Patterson responded when asked why she continues to substitute.
The award was a long time coming. Adams nominated Patterson two years earlier. It took time to get approval, then Covid-19 struck and closed schools as Adams waited for the right time to present the award..
Earlier this year at an in-service from which Patterson was absent, Adams announced the award to the faculty.
“Their eyes lit up,” he said.
“She means that much to all of us,” Adams continued. “The community of Wellsboro was lucky to have an educator like Deb and it’s still lucky to have her and I hope we get more like Deb.”