WELLSBORO — The borough council here took action to reach some sort of conclusion over the short-term rental issue that has been the topic of many recent public meetings.
On Monday, Feb. 13, the board unanimously agreed to establish a task force to work in conjunction with the planning commission and community members to make recommendations on the issue.
“It’s like Groundhog Day. We just keep doing it over and over again,” said Councilman K. Declan Clark, who proposed creation of the task force.
The council referred the issue to the planning commission for recommendations. The commission met Feb. 1 and differing opinions failed to bring clarity to the issue.
“We asked them to make recommendations with 20 people at that meeting saying 20 different things,” Clark said.
Many of the community concerns raised by residents and business owners at the series of meetings are valid, said Clark, such as availability of housing, property acquisition by non-local owners, parking and impacts on residential areas. There is also the concern about dealing with short-term rentals that currently operate in a “bootleg fashion” and an increase in those numbers if no ordinance is enacted.
Councilman Mike Wood seemed most concerned that the Planning Commission, which the council had referred the issue to last month for recommendation, be represented on the task force.
“I would like to see them both working together, not separately,” Wood said.
Short-term rentals continue to be a hot topic for the borough. Councilman Lou Prevost shared an email where he recommends STRs be limited to highway commercial and commercial manufacturing zones until the borough investigates the opportunity to build a new multi-family apartment complex.
Once the borough adequately addresses affordable housing, it could consider allowing non-owner occupied STRs in rural residential and/or central business zones. He also suggested surveying homeowners in rural residential zones about the proposed change.
Vision for access
Residents Gabe Hakvaag and Arline Buchman approached council about applying for a grant that would improve access for residents with mobility issues. Hakvaag said, as a walker, the uneven sidewalks, stairs, narrow entrances and curbing didn’t register to him. It was only while pushing a relative’s wheelchairs that he came to realize Wellsboro’s accessibility is a “hot mess.”
“For a lot of people, it is a big problem to the point of being impossible to get around,” he said.
Most businesses have stairs leading to the entrance. To find street level access, pedestrians often have to walk through an alley — sometimes rougher than the streets — past dumpsters and trash cans only to find that the staff have stacked boxes along the hallway to the entrance.
He and Buchman hope to raise awareness about this issue to make Wellsboro more accessible for residents and visitors.
Buchman, who in the past used a wheelchair and currently uses a walker, volunteered to help write a Multi-Modal Transportation Ground grant through the departments of Community and Economic Development and Transportation. The grant, which would be submitted between March 1 and July 31, could draw down $100,000 to $300,000 to enhance sidewalks and improve pedestrian safety, Buchman said.
One of the grant requirements for communities to provide matching funds, which the borough could request be waived, she said.
“As a handicapped person, it is very dangerous to walk on the sidewalks,” Buchman said.