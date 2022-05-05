WELLSBORO — Wellsboro Area School District currently has a $485,591 deficit in the preliminary budget, but the good news is the budget is still evolving and administrators are not planning a tax increase.
The board received a preview of the preliminary final budget, which they will vote on next Tuesday, May 10.
The budget was presented by incoming Superintendent Alanna Huck in a pre-recorded PowerPoint. As outgoing superintendent at Galeton Area School District, Huck was presenting the preliminary final budget to that board at the same time.
The preliminary budget sets revenues at $27,786,829, a decrease of about $300,000 from the 2021-22 budget revenues of $28,040,749.
Expenditures also fell slightly to $28,272,420 for the 2022-23 proposal versus $28,524m434 in 2021-22. Those totals leave the $485,591 deficit, a figure that will go “completely away” if the district receives the additional $1 million in basic education funding proposed in Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget, said Huck.
However, the final amount could change depending on the final budget passed by the legislature. The district’s preliminary final budget includes less than half of that additional $1 million, said Huck.
“Right now, I think we’re in a good place,” she said.
The budget does include two new teaching positions, and is based on a 0% tax increase, said acting administrator Rob Kreger. It does not include any funding for the high school roof, which was identified as needing replacement earlier this year. Funding for that project would come from the capital budget.
After the board approves a preliminary final budget, it will be on display for 20 days for public inspection. The board is set to adopt the final budget at the June 14 meeting, more than two weeks ahead of the June 30 deadline. At that meeting, the board will also adopt Homestead, Farmstead and real estate property installment resolution, set real estate millage and per capita tax.
Also at the May 10 meeting, the board will interview three candidates for the position left open by the death of director Wayne Hackett.