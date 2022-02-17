WELLSBORO — Mentorships was a common phrase used as the Wellsboro Fire and Ambulance departments honored top responders for both 2020 and 2021.
The department held its banquet in 2020 to recognize responders’ accomplishments in 2019. In the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency responders had continued to serve the community with significant response numbers.
Doug Champaign was recognized as the 2020 Firefighter of the Year. According to Chief Lonnie Campbell, Champaign played a significant role in training and drafting a manual for new and probationary members.
The 2021 Firefighter of the Year award went to Josh McCarthy, whom Campbell said is very active in all department aspects, a “workhorse,” conscientious and ensures that all trucks are in service.
Ambulance Attendant of the Year went to William Lupkowski for 2020 and Tyler Andrus for 2021. Lynsey Hastings was recognized as the Junior Ambulance Attendant of the Year.
Campbell also presented a Chief’s Award to two individuals, both visibly moved at the surprise presentation.
Ilene Erich, the recipient for 2020, is constantly involved in all activities: training, fundraising, association meeting, doing whatever asked to do “never with a question and never with a waiver does she step up.”
George Barbine was recognized as the 2021 recipient for his work in reestablishing the program and setting up its structure and guidelines and mentoring the four youths. “He is the most genuine, sincere person I’ve every met in my life,” Campbell said.
The fire department also recognized Bob Mathers, who served as fire captain for 40 years.
Mike Phelps and Dan Rumsey were recognized for rescuing an individual from an active working basement fire in November 2021. The pair forced entry into the basement to perform the rescue. They received a plaque for their heroism.
Campbell also recognized and presented shirts to the four teens in the junior firefighter program: Alyssa Trammell, Chelsea Osborn, Henry Nowak and Jeremiah Hines. The group has excelled and are “certainly going to be worthy of serving this community,” Campbell said.
Chelsea Osborn was chosen as the Junior Firefighter of the Year for her “excellence and level of commitment to the training.” Within a few months of being in the program, the junior firefighter helped position vehicles, lay hose for Wellsboro and mutual aid vehicles at the scene of the fire on Charleston Street.
Jeremy and Stacie Clark were also chosen as the recipients of the Anna Howey Award. Howey, an honorary member, loved the Annex, said her mother, Joyce Howey. The Clarks were honored because they have volunteered to manage the annex and events held there.
Both departments also recognized the responders with the highest response rate and those celebrating anniversary years of service.
Top 10 fire responders
2020 — Of 370 calls: Darren Heck, 165; Robert Spong, 162; Rick Champaign, 153; Scot Boyce, 148; Dan Rumsey, 147; Tyler Huck, 134; Steve Osborn, 120; Joe Hastings, Jordan Frost and Adam Brooks, 113; Bill Lupkowski, 107; and Josh McCarthy, 104.
2021 — Of 322 calls: Dan Rumsey, 170; Josh McCarthy, 152; Rick Champaign, 142; Darren Heck, 138; Scot Boyce and Steve Osborn, 123; Joe Hastings, 122; Bill Lupkowski, 119; Jordan Frost, 98; Tyler Huck, 92; and Ed Ryan, 91.
Top ambulance responders
Responders were recognized if the responded to 100 or more calls or traveled 1,000 or more miles.
2020 — Tyler Andrus, 113 calls, 2,757.1 miles; Joe Hastings, 93 calls, 1,240.3 miles; Cindy Frost, 85 calls, 2,871.1 miles; Ilene Erich, 84 calls, 2,676 miles; John Erich, 73 calls, 2,587.2 miles; Ben Phelps, 69 calls, 1,193.7 miles; Aliscia Shafer, 64 calls, 1,585.4 miles; and Lynsey Hastings, 35 calls, 1,645.3 miles
2021 — Tyler Andrus, 283 calls, 6,233.9 miles; Joe Hastings, 119 calls, 1,942.9 miles; Cindy Frost, 105 calls, 3,459.5 miles; Ilene Erich, 75 calls, 1,942.7 miles; Lynsey Hastings, 45 calls, 1,720.8 miles; and John Erich, 40 calls, 1,186.9 miles
Years of service, fire
2020 — Richard Wheeler, 50 years; Chad Boyce, 20 years; Ilene Erich, 20 years, W. Young, 20 years; Deb Lupkowski, 10 years; Josh McCarthy, 10 years, M. Hastings, 5 years; William Lupkowski, 5 years.
2021 — Gary Bush, 60 years; William Shaw, 55 years; John Wheeler, 50 years; Harland Crawford, 45 years; Rich Champaign, 45 years; Colleen Mathers, 40 years; Joseph Bergen, 40 years; Peter Lupkowski, 35 years; John Erich, 30 years; Darren Heck, 20 years; Max Campbell, 5 years; Robert Spong, 5 years; Jeffrey Berry, 5 years; Dan Rumsey, 5 yaers.
Years of service, ambulance
2020 — Jim Daugherty, 55 years; Steve Daugherty, 30 years; Sue Champaign, 20 years; Wendy Snyder, 5 years
2021 — Richard Wheeler, 50 years; John Erich, 30 years; Lonnie Campbell, 25 years; Stacie Clark, 25 years; Ilene Erich, 20 terms, Doug Champaign, 15 years; Deb Lupkowski, 15 years; Tim Warriner, 15 years; and Josh McCarthy, 10 years.