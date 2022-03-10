Wellsboro High School alumnus Alanna R. Huck will be the new superintendent of Wellsboro Area School District.
The WASD board approved Huck’s hire at the March 8 board meeting. Huck will replace Brenda Freeman, who has served as superintendent since 2016.
“I loved my time here,” Freeman said. “I leave Mrs. Huck with a great administration team, teachers who are ready to work and a great board.”
Huck has made her way back to Wellsboro after leading Coudersport Area and Galeton Area school districts.
Prior to serving as superintendent in both districts, Huck was a science teacher, vice principal and principal of Coudersport Junior-Senior High School.
She received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, earth and space science, from Mansfield University in 1999, a master’s degree in educational administration from Duquesne University in 2004, and her Superintendent Letter of Eligibility from Gannon University in 2009.
Huck is an active participant in several community organizations, including UPMC board membership and St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
“I am excited to walk back in the doors of the Wellsboro administration building to lead the district after walking out those same doors of Wellsboro High School in 1991 as a graduate,” Huck said. “To come full circle is exciting and an honor to lead the district into the future.”
“Mrs. Huck’s understanding of our community coupled with her leadership experiences make her the ideal candidate for Wellsboro Area School District,” said WASD Board President Chris Gastrock. “I look forward to our work together in serving the students and families of Wellsboro.”
Gastrock thanked all the candidates who applied, as well as Freeman for her years of service. He also thanked BLaST IU Executive Director Christine Steinbacher-Reed for her assistance with the interview process.