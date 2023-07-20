WELLSBORO — It’s one thing to have a case argued before the U.S. Supreme Court; it’s another thing to prevail.
On July 17, Wellsboro High School alumnus Terrie Harman spoke about the experience at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center in Wellsboro.
Harman was part of the legal team representing Brian W. Coughlin against the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. The Supreme Court heard arguments in April and issued an 8-1 decision on June 15 that Lendgreen, the payday lending company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Native American tribe, was not immune from the nation’s Bankruptcy Code. Justice Neil Gorsuch was the sole dissenting opinion.
Harman specializes in codes, bankruptcy, tax law and insolvency. Coughlin, a resident of Boston, Mass., suffered financial reversals and took out a $1,100 loan in 2019 before filing Chapter 13 bankruptcy, which allowed him to repay all his debts in full over time. Chapter 13 also generally means that all collection calls cease.
Lendgreen continued to contact Coughlin for repayment, to the point where Coughlin attempted to take his own life. During his recovery, his attorney filed suit against Lendgreen for emotional distress.
“What’s more emotionally distressing than trying to take your own life?” Harman asked.
Coughlin’s attorney, Richard Gottlieb, asked her to serve as co-counsel due to her involvement in the Dorothy R. Duby, who sued the USDA for emotional distress damages. That case presented the question of whether a sovereign, ie, a central government or an agency, department, ministry or central bank of a central government, could be liable for emotional distress damages.
“Who knew — not me — about tribal immunity,” Harman said.
Native tribes have sovereign immunity as a relic of their existence before the Constitution, but Congress has the authority to revoke that immunity. The Coughlin case was intended to settle whether the tribe had sovereign immunity because the Bankruptcy Code did not specifically address it or whether the phrase “all governments” included native tribes.
The Coughlin case first went to the Boston Bankruptcy Court, which dismissed the suit when Lendgreen filed a motion. Coughlin’s attorney’s appealed the dismissal to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals and prevailed. Lendgreen then appealed the Circuit Court’s decision to the Supreme Court.
Before the appeal, the attorney continued to discover information and even won an admission from Lendgreen that they had called Coughlin over 100 times after he filed Chapter 13.
The team of attorneys discovered more that could not be argued in front of the court by their team, such as “rent-a-tribe,” where a third party “cloaks itself” in the tribal immunity to gain tax or other benefits, Harman said. Lendgreen had financial connections with a Russian oligarch, as reported in the Wall Street Journal.
“We realized we were on to something so big we needed fish who were used to swimming in the Supreme Court seas,” Harman said.
Initially, she sought advice from Gregory Rapawy of Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel & Frederick, PLLC, then made a follow-up call to see if the law firm would take on the case. They did.
“I learned that if ever you are thinking you should ask for help, do it,” Harman said. “And if you don’t get the answer you wanted, call back and say ‘Remember me?’”
Each side has 30 minutes to present arguments before the Supreme Court. The U.S. Office of the Solicitor General filed a brief in amicus (friend with strong support) for the Coughlin side, and did present its own arguments for 10 minutes of the time. Also in the audience were justices from the Ukraine as guests of the Court.
During the arguments before the upper Court, the Coughlin legal team considered it promising when, while the tribe’s lawyer was speaking, the first question from the Justices was about “rent-a-tribe.”
The three-year process was “amazingly exhilarating” but also “exhausting,” Harman said.
With the Supreme Court decision, the case returns to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals, which will probably return it to the tribal court. She expects the lawyers will ask the court for permission to look into the Russian oligarch connection and try to put a price tag on Coughlin’s emotional distress and suicide attempt.
To listen to or read the arguments, visit www.supremecourt.gov, click on “Live Audio” and scroll down to find the April 24 recording or transcript for Lac du Flambeau Band v. Coughlin (22-227).