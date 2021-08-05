WELLSBORO — Nina Coolidge will spend the next year traveling across Pennsylvania as secretary of the Pennsylvania FFA State Officer Team.
Coolidge was selected for the position on June 11 and will hand over her responsibilities on June 9, 2022.
Coolidge, 19, is the daughter of Lance and Stacey Coolidge of Wellsboro and a 2020 graduate of Wellsboro Area High School. After completing her freshman year at Penn State University, Coolidge will take a break while serving her term of office. It’s a dream Coolidge has had since eighth grade when she attended the high school FFA banquet and heard the state FFA vice president speak.
“Coming in my freshman year, I knew I wanted to be in FFA ,” she said. “Once I got in and saw the benefits and opportunities that FFA provides for its members, I wanted to give those same benefits to other members and make them feel like they have a home in the organization.”
She is the second Grand Canyon FFA member to serve on the state officer team; the first was her brother Brody who served as treasurer for 2017-18.
It was the second year that Coolidge applied for the seven-member state leadership team. As secretary, Coolidge is responsible for taking minutes of the officers’ meetings and submitting a report. Additionally, the officer slate will spend the next year conducting chapter visits, planning and hosting three conferences and two conventions, and making industry tour visits.
“The biggest things this year is having mostly normal events slated to be in-person, at least for now, and get to meet and connect with the members of the organization,” she said.
It’s a good preparation for Coolidge, who is “dead set on a career” as an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor.
“I’ll get a different perspective on the different sectors of agriculture and working with FFA members and learning different techniques to work with younger kids will help me when I am an FFA advisor and working with my kids,” she said.
Coolidge has a strong background in agriculture. She raised livestock at her grandfather’s farm in Little Marsh, showing steers, hogs and sheep at the Tioga County Fair for 11 years.
The agriculture program at school, combined with FFA, allows students to explore many different career pathways and gain soft skills in leadership, networking and team work that benefits any career path, she said.
“It gets you ready for real world experience that you may not get in a regular classroom,” Coolidge said.