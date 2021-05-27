The Wellsboro Grower’s Market celebrated its 2021 seasonal opening day on Thursday, May 20. Now in its ninth year on the grounds of First Presbyterian Church, the market has resumed its pre-pandemic mission of providing fresh, local food and other products.
“We have a lot of vendors to start with this year,” said Market Director Thomas Putnam.
Present on May 20 were local food vendors Hillstone Farms (meats); Yorkshire Meadows (English baked goods); Delivered Fresh (assorted local meats, baked goods and produce); Shortsville Green Growers; Growin’ Native; Udder Merry Mac (produce); Windstone Landing Farms (meats and other products); Between Two Rivers (maple products); Bakery 303.Other vendors included Staggering Unicorn Winery; JoAnne’s Tie Dye; Aunt Lulu’s (custom embroidery and signs); and the CBJ Collective (candles, melts, lotions, and soaps). Goodies for Our Troops, a local veteran’s outreach; was also present.
The Grower’s Market’s 2020 season was erratic due to COVID-19, although operations managed to continue on a limited schedule.
Visitors on May 20 were mostly mask-free, per the new CDC guidelines for outdoor gatherings, vaccinations and spacing. Children nibbled on cupcakes and honey sticks as adults chatted with friends and vendors.
Tara Kimball is a brand-new Wellsboro resident, attending the Market for the first time.
“I have been so excited about this,” said Kimball. “I’ve always been a big fan of farmer’s markets and locally grown food. I love it – I’ve looked forward to this week.”
Wellsboro resident Amy DeCamp, on the other hand, is a long-term customer who was enjoying the first day of the market season.
“It’s so great to get out and see people,” said DeCamp. “It’s so nice to see the huge variety of things that can be made in the area.
“Of course,” DeCamp continued, “Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows is the big draw for me. My mom is English, and she – there she is now! – always comes with me to buy Liz’s scones. It’s a taste of home for her.”
The Wellsboro Grower’s Market is held on the lawn of First Presbyterian Church, Wellsboro, at 130 Main St. Hours are Thursdays through Oct. 14 from 2:30-5:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page.