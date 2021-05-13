This story begins with an email.
The writer, Brittany Nelson, an emotional support teacher at Wellsboro High School, informed this paper that May 3-7 is Teacher Appreciation Week and Wellsboro High School is doing some cool things.
The student council placed small gifts in faculty mailboxes every day. In addition, Principal Jeremy Byrd had prepared a game.
Each day, employees stopped in the main office to spin a computerized wheel. Based on the number spun, the staff would receive one of three things: a small grab bag prize, a larger prize such as a gift certificate to a local business, or a prize and a challenge.
Nelson’s challenge was to contact the local media to earn points for her entry to win the grand prize, a camper rocker. Having a reporter show up and write a story doubled her score.
“I just thought you might be interested in knowing what a positive working relationship exists among students, teachers and administration here at the high school. I think you would find great photo opportunities here this week,” wrote Nelson.
How does a reporter refuse an invitation and a challenge like that? One doesn’t.
In the high school office, Byrd sat next to a wall displaying prizes, listing sponsors with a Halloween skeleton sitting in the grand prize. That, he explained, was the result of another challenge when a staff member had to give something.
Other challenges have been to leave notes of appreciation for fellow co-workers, volunteering to read the morning or afternoon announcements.
“It’s fun stuff to get everyone in the mood,” Byrd said. “Like you could dance down the hall and get one point for everyone who joined you.”
When he sent an email to local businesses asking for help, every business donated something. McDonald’s brought free pastries on Tuesday. J&D Kettle Corn gave a free bag of popcorn to every person. The school’s culinary class treated everyone to a burger and sundae bar on Friday.
“I can’t believe the response we’ve gotten from so many people,” Byrd said. I emailed them last Monday and almost everybody had a prize for me on Tuesday.”
The wheel spin was open to every faculty and staff member in the building: teachers, secretarial staff, custodians, administrators and the athletic trainer.
“At some point during the day, everybody is a teacher,” Byrd explained.
The thing that has raised spirits the most is receiving emails from co-workers complimenting the reader.
“People just got into that so much. It’s gone above and beyond what I thought they would do,” he said. “A lot of people got an email anonymously and the boosted them knowing that they’re doing the right thing, putting kids first and their colleagues recognize that.”
If the school repeats the event next year — which it probably will — Byrd plans to tweak it a bit. In the daily spins, some people earned challenge points every day; others never spun a challenge. He planned to give everyone a challenge so that they could earn points to be entered into the grand prize drawing for the camper rocker.