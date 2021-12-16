WELLSBORO — The borough council here completed a few loose projects at the Dec. 13 meeting, the final one for 2021.
Like the Wellsboro Area School District approved last week, the borough also authorized borough manager Scot Boyce Jr. to enter into an agreement with Loch, Elsenbaumer, Newton & Co. for professional consulting services.
The accounting and consulting firm based in Blue Bell will review UPMC Wellsboro financial statements and tax returns for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 for completeness and accuracy. They will also assist with case strategy and provide expert witness testimony, if needed.
The Tioga County Board for the Revision and Assessment of Taxes in October ruled that UPMC Wellsboro did not meet criteria as a purely public charity and would pay real estate taxes beginning in 2022. UPMC appealed the decision.
The forensic audit and testimony from Low, Elsenbaumer, Newton & Co. would be used should the court case continue.
In a special meeting preceding the regular meeting, the board approved a revision to its zoning ordinance. The change will allow animals hospitals as a conditional use in the rural residential and residential town districts.
Animal hospitals are currently allowed as a conditional use in the commercial manufacturing, highway commercial and central business districts.
Pearl Street
Resident Ron Comstock told council that reducing the speed limit on Pearl Street has had little impact on the vehicles traveling it. The borough reduced the speed at the request of residents.
Part of the challenge, said police Chief Jim Bodine, is that the street changes from borough to state owned. The borough cannot change the speed on the state-owned section.
Police have been checking vehicles, but none are exceeding the limit enough to stop.
Comstock also reported that it seems the street is used to bypass Wellsboro by unregistered, uninspected vehicles. Bodine said police have seen an increase in those types of citations within the borough.
Acknowledgements
The borough recognized Councilman John Sticklin for 23 years of service.
They expressed thanks to the Etner Foundation for $9,000 to upgrade the Meade Street ball fields and to Ms. Berndtson’s high school students who helped with the fall tree planting program.
The board also thanked Florence Martino, billing clerk and assistant borough secretary, who is retiring May 31, 2022 after more than 33 years.
The borough also acknowledged the public works crew, police and Army cadets who cleaned, managed traffic and pedestrian traffic during Dickens of a Christmas.
Kevin Clark, representing Wellsboro United, presented the borough with a plaque in recogniztion for their support of the community garden.
In other business, the board announced there are openings on the Historic Architecturual Review Board and borough Planning Commission. Anyone interested in serving on those boards should send a letter of interest to the borough before the reorganizational meeting on Jan. 3, 2022.
Letters may be emailed to wellsboromanager@ptd.net, mailed to 14 Crafton St., Wellsboro, PA 16901 or dropped off at the borough office.