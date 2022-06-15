WELLSBORO — Borough council here hired Louis Rachiele to serve as the new borough manager.
Rachiele was hired at a special meeting on June 6.
Raised near Carter Camp and graduating from Galeton High School, Rachiele worked for Pepsi Co. for 13 years, rising through the ranks to management. After the local supplier closed, he moved into the oil and gas industry and later worked for M&M Barns. From there, he held sales-related positions with Black Hawk Specialty Tools.
He looks forward to seeing how government functions and serving residents of the community.
“I love this community and now I’ll be able to see it from a different perspective,” Rachiele said.
On the personal side, Rachiele is married and has five children ranging in age from 13 to 25.