WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Area School District board of directors announced the loss of a board member.
President Christopher Gastrock announced that director Wayne Hackett had recently died. The announcement came at the April 12 meeting, where the board observed a moment of silence in memory of Hackett.
Hackett, said Gastrock, had served on the board for 17 years and been a dedicated, hard-working member. Former director David Messineo also noted how Hackett had mentored him as a new board member.
“He will be missed,” Gastrock said, with Messineo echoing his thoughts.
Art show
In response to a question from a board member, administrators and board members discussed what will replace the traditional district-wide art show.
Pre-COVID, the district would hold an art show featuring work produced by students in art classes, along with choral singing, dance, wood and metal fabrication, and more.
High School Principal Jeremy Byrd said the high school will host an open house to showcase the student murals. The event will probably be held closer to the end of school so that the murals will be as complete as possible.
Director Rebecca Charles said COVID precautions still preclude holding the event as it was in the past in the administration building. However, elementary art teacher Sarah Wagaman is working on an outdoor display of student art, hopefully by the first First Friday on May 6.
More details will be forthcoming as the event nears.