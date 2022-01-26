WELLSBORO — The debate over whether to require Wellsboro Area School District students and staff to wear masks or make it optional was settled Tuesday, Jan. 25.
At the meeting, the majority of the board voted to adopt the policy that would “encourage” mask wearing and four voting to continue the existing policy to mandate mask wearing. The plan went into effect the following day, Jan. 26.
Voting for the mask optional policy were Christopher Gastrock, Wayne Hackett, Al Bieber, Maegan McConnell and Linda West. Tracy Doughtie, Rebecca Charles, Lee Stocks Jr. and John Hoover voted to continue the policy which made mask wearing optional at low or moderate transmission levels and required at high or substantial transmission.
The opening salvo came within the first few minutes.
Board members objected to Hackett joining the meeting via phone. According to district policy, board members are allowed to join by phone or zoom for “good cause.” Hackett is on vacation in Florida, said directors.
Gastrock, who is board president, said he would not enforce the policy that night as it had been allowed in the past, but “from here on out” directors would have to show “good cause” in writing to be allowed to attend electronically.
In public comment, a resident said Gastrock is playing “fast and loose” with the district policies, choosing when to enforce and not enforce them, noting he has halted or tried to halt public comment at committee meetings and work sessions. The speaker also questioned whether the board is holding strategy sessions under the guise of executive sessions.
The back-and-forth continued when the board had to vote on the Health and Safety Plan tabled in December. Two other plan options were included on the agenda: Plan A which would continue the Health and Safety adopted in August 2021 or Plan B, which would modify the plan to “encourage” mask wearing but not mandate.
Plan B, said directors, includes input from administrators along with “options” that the board would decide such as masking athletes, restricting attendance at extra-curricular activities, livestreaming athletics, accommodations for students with special needs and defining the distance to determine a close contact.
Much of the discussion centered on contact tracing of positive COVID-19 cases and setting the distance to define a close contact. Having the distance at 3-6 feet would allow the school to continue to operate as is; changing it to six feet would require block scheduling, shortening the school day and having teachers monitor lunch time in the classroom.
Hoover noted that the district’s five day rolling average of COVID-positive cases was seven on Jan. 7, 11 on Jan. 14 and 25 on Jan. 21.
“When we voted on the current plan, we had 13 cases in the county,” said Doughtie. “Today we have 301. For the board members asking for mask optional, what has changed?”
Gastrock said the plan was never revised as planned and whatever the board adopted Tuesday should continue to be revised.
When it came time to vote on the tabled plan, board members split on the same lines with Hackett abstaining. When asked for his reasons, he said due to technical difficulties at the prior meeting, he was not privy to the discussion or documents. The board said that, according to Robert’s Rules, Hackett could not abstain, so he switched his vote to “no” on adopting the tabled plan from December.
Following the vote, the board then spent nearly another hour deciding on the options, which will be incorporated in the plan at a future meeting. Gastrock also asked that the plan be included in each month’s agenda for discussion and/or revision.