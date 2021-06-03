WELLSBORO — Wellsboro Area School District is looking at revamping its gifted program and implementing weighted grading, beginning with the Class of 2025.
At the June 1 work session, the board reviewed a proposal presented by Timothy Hanner, supervisor of special education.
Gifted programs can offer educational opportunities for students through accelerated learning, enrichment activities and individualized learning, said Hanner. Traditionally, many gifted programs focus on enrichment.
In the new model, Wellsboro Area School District would add a dedicated full-time and half-time teacher for gifted education to offer educational opportunities in all three avenues.
The pull-out program, where gifted students meet and work on STEM-related activities, has benefits for students and would continue. However, having a gifted program that only offers opportunities outside the classroom does not meet the needs of all students, Hanner said.
The district hopes to have the gifted teachers work with general education teachers to identify opportunities where students can receive accelerated or individualized instruction based on each student’s knowledge and interests. The gifted teachers could identify enrichment activities that would follow the classroom curriculum or research opportunities on a project that is meaningful to a student.
Many students identified as gifted learners may lack study and organizational skills because they do not have to put a lot of time and effort into their high school education. At college, the more stringent courses can be a challenge, Hanner said.
The program will help fill in those gaps by challenging students identified as gifted. The revised program would also place some learning responsibility on the student, Hanner said.
In a related matter, the board also discussed implementing a weighted grading program. Students in more challenging courses, such as honors, dual enrollment or advanced placement, would receive more than one standard credit when determining class ranking.
The reason, said High School Principal Jeremy Byrd, is because some financial scholarships require that recipients be in the top 5% or 20% of the class. Students taking more strenuous classes, who might receive a lower grade from the strenuousness, would have that grade weighted, thereby improving their grade point average and class ranking.
For example, a standard credit class would have a value of a 1.0, while an honors course would have 1.04, a dual enrollment a 1.06 and an advanced placement 1.08. A student receiving 90% would have that grade “weighted” as follows: 90% in a standard class, 93.6% in honors, 95.4% in dual enrollment and 97.2% in advanced placement.
If implemented, the weighted grading would begin with incoming ninth graders this fall.