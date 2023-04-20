Several borough officials and residents met with UPMC representatives in late March to review the plans for 11 hospital-owned buildings in the surrounding blocks.
The buildings have been a topic of repeated discussion among members of the Wellsboro borough council. While some have long-term tenants or are occupied for short terms by hospital professionals, others are empty. Some of the empty buildings, claim borough officials, are in need of repairs.
On March 29, Janie Hilfiger, president, UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole, Gary Phelps, senior project manager, UPMC in North Central Pa., and Rick Route, property manager, UPMC Wellsboro, met with borough council members, Wellsboro Planning Commission members and residents of neighboring properties to discuss the issue. The media was not permitted to attend.
According to Lou Prevost, a borough council member, the borough’s Comprehensive Plan, adopted in 2014, addresses the 11 properties, as does the Historical Residential District.
The Wellsboro Historic District is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. It includes not only the central business district, but also residential areas within 360 acres. Within that area, 535 buildings contribute to the district’s historic significance with recognizable architectural styles that have retained much of their original appearance.
Prevost is an advocate for retaining the borough’s small-town, residential atmosphere. The borough has adopted a Historic Architectural Review Board to ensure that those properties retain their unique character and any modifications conform to the same standards of the neighborhood.
Following the meeting, Prevost reported to this paper the outcome of the meeting and future plans for the buildings as outlined below:
- Parking lot on Grant Street opposite the hospital’s Main Entrance will be returned to a green space once funding is obtained.
- Additional trees will be planted in the area to help absorb noise from Central Avenue.
- UPMC in North Central Pa. is bringing a Pennsylvania Rural Residency Program to UPMC Wellsboro in 2024. The goal of the program is to attract and recruit physicians, training them on how to best provide care to serve rural communities.
- Some of the properties in question are available as short-term housing for physicians, nurses and other health care professionals moving to the area while they look for more permanent housing to rent or buy.
- Occasionally, the homes are used to house local residents who are looking for temporary housing, e.g. a home has burned or been severely damaged.
It was clear, said Prevost following the meeting, that the UPMC leadership “is taking great care in establishing that its homes are supportive and in harmony with the residential character of the borough. This approach is consistent with the borough’s Comprehensive Plan and Historic Residential Zoning ordinance.”