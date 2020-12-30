WELLSBORO — The start of the next school year should bring a new program for elementary students in the school district.
Molly Cary, elementary music teacher, said the keyboarding workshop will be provided to second, third and fourth grade students at Don Gill Elementary School. She secured grant funding and donations to purchase the equipment, which is estimated to cost more than $30,000.
“I am so excited,” Cary said. “Every single child will have piano lessons for three years.”
Parents frequently ask Cary where they can get piano lessons for their child or to recommend a teacher. The challenge, she said, is there are not a lot of people who offer piano lessons.
“I thought, ‘Wouldn’t that be sweet if we could offer that as part of the curriculum?’” she said.
Piano is a foundation instrument for music.
“It’s the best way to start, but not a lot of kids get to do it,” Cary said. “It’s a good foundation to get them started once they leave me and keep growing our music program.”
Playing keyboards also provides other benefits for students in the areas of reading, math, social studies, science and more, Cary said.
“Not only that, but when you play piano, you are multi-tasking and really working your brain,” Cary said. “Eyes are reading, ears are listening; your hands are moving and your body is keeping the rhythm internally. Learning to play the piano not only benefits us musically, but constantly teaches us how to problem-solve and to remain confident and joyful while doing so.”
This past November, Cary applied for funding from the five Wellsboro foundations and so far has been approved from three: Packer, Etner and Dunham. The Dunham Foundation awarded the project an additional $7,500 because it closely aligns with the family’s history of music. Mercedes Dunham taught piano and Robert Dunham was known for his musical aptitude. The Tabor and Packer foundation boards have yet to meet and decide what projects to fund.
The funds will purchase 23 student keyboards, benches, stands and headphones along with a teacher’s keyboard and mother board. Students can play in group pieces or the keyboards can be muted, allowing Cary to listen to each student and offer individual instruction.
The project has the support of the district’s administrators including Superintendent Brenda Freeman, Principal Steve Adams and the parent-teacher organization.
“Because of the generosity of these grants, instead of buying a partial lab, she’ll be able to get the project started much quicker with the monies she has now,” said Becca Charles, president of the PTO.
Private donors are also supporting the project. Wellsboro native Terrie Harman, now an attorney practicing in New Hampshire, is an organist and pianist who is contributing $1,000 toward the keyboard lab.
The new lab will probably be purchased and installed over the summer in preparation for the 2021-22 school year.
“Wellsboro has always supported the arts,” Cary said. “There are lots of opportunities in sports for students. We feel strongly about our music program and why wouldn’t we want it to be just as successful?”