WELLSBORO - The Wellsboro Online Academy has been beneficial for both students, families and taxpayers, offering students flexibility and different course options at a lower cost.
Ben Largey presented information to the Wellsboro Area School District board of directors at the June 7 work session. There are currently 51 full-time students plus many others that use the WOA part-time.
The greatest number of students are in high school where there are eight students in 10th and 11th grade and 14 students in 12th grade. Had those students attended a cyber charter school, the district would have paid an estimated $648,000 in tuition.
Using a third party vendor like Accelerated Education teachers would have cost an estimated $195,075, Largey said. Instead, it costs the district about $91,467 to operate with local teachers.
Wellsboro is one of five school districts in BLaST Intermediate Unit #17 to use local teachers in its online program.
In the past year, 229 Wellsboro students used the WOA to recover credits for failed courses, 101 completed half-credit courses and 984 completed quarter-credit courses.
The program meets a lot of needs for students with medical issues, mental health, behavioral needs, in lieu of expulsion or a flexible environment for students exploring career options, Largey said.
This past year, the district hired Tammy Giarth as the head teacher for the WOA. she updated the website and worked to engage students and communicate with parents and staff on student progress. She also staffed the cyber resource room to provide assistance for both part- and full-time students.
In response to a question from the board, Largey said he has about the same number of students recovering credits for courses as he has in accelerated courses enrolled in the WOA this summer.
The district still has about 70 students enrolled in cyber charter schools, an increase after the COVID shutdowns from the usual number of about 30, Largey said. While the district continues to communicate with those families to try to bring those students back, the emphasis is to create and maintain programs to meet the needs of students in the program.
Junior high track program
The board indicated support of starting a middle school track and field program as outlined by middle school Principal Todd Outman. For the past few years, a track and field club has operated at the school, drawing about 40 students each year, he said.
Wellsboro is the only school district in the Northern Tier League without a junior high program.
To offer a school program, Outman estimated it would cost $8,300 for coaches, meet officials, bus transportation, equipment and meet entry fees. The students could initially use the old high school uniforms, but those would need to be replaced after three years, he said.
With a school program, participation is estimated to increase to 50-60 students.
Parent concern
A parents said his middle school daughter was assaulted by another student at the year end dance. His daughter and two friends, he said, were approached by a student who continually wished them “Happy Pride Month,” a month-long recognition of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.
Later, the same student came up behind the other students and placed her hands on them. The incident left his daughter in tears and the other two students did not return to school on Monday, he said. He called the school, but said if no action takes place, he will file charges against the student.