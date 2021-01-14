WELLSBORO — The borough here approved a slate of events and road closures for celebrations planned by the Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce and Wellsboro Foundation.
At the Jan. 11 meeting, the council approved all the events, beginning Feb. 13 for the Winter Celebration, and continuing through Dec. 4 for Dickens of a Christmas.
Julie Henry, executive director of the chamber, said the approvals are part of the normal planning process, which has to begin now.
“All we can do is plan and hope we can hold it,” Henry said. “It takes months and months to plan these events. If we don’t start, then it will be too late to pull off.”
The early festivals may look a little different, Henry said. For example, the Winter Celebration may not have kid’s activities on The Green or the musical entertainment, but will include the ice carving on the street.
Henry anticipates this year could still be challenging as related events and fundraisers are postponed yet again. If the annual Rotary Club Laurel Festival Booster Dinner, traditionally held in April, is canceled, that could impact the funds available for the festival and parade.
For now, it’s full speed ahead and adapting as COVID-19, time and funds required.
“The Laurel Festival is going to be planned like it is every year,” Henry said. “If we need to chuck out pieces of it, we will.”
Council approved requests for: Feb. 13-14, Winter Celebration; May 22-23, Mary Wells Days and sidewalk sales; June 12, Family Day; June 13, Pet Parade; June 17-19, Laurel Festival Vendors, Fun Run/10K, parade; Sept. 16-18, Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally; Sept. 18, Producers Show Case; Oct. 30, Halloween event on the Green in conjunction with UPMC; and Dec. 4, Dickens of a Christmas