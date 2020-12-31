WELLSBORO — The playground replacement project at the Wellsboro elementary schools continues to move along.
COVID-19 eliminated some fundraising opportunities in the past year, but the members continue to raise the funds, said Becca Charles, president of the Wellsboro Elementary PTO.
The PTO began a capital campaign more than three years to replace the playgrounds, constructed in 1995 and 1997. To date, they have raised about $4,116,000.
Both playgrounds have exceeded the 18-year life expectancy and replacement parts are difficult to secure, Charles said.
Wellsboro’s five foundations: Sweet, Tabor, Packer, Etner and Dunham have been supportive of the playground project, Charles said.
“We can’t volunteer in the schools and we can’t do fundraisers and book fairs, but we’re still plugging along behind the scenes,” Charles said.
The new playgrounds will comply with all regulations and liability requirements and, Charles hopes, also be more accessible to students with special needs. The replacement will have a similar number of items for students to use safely, yet allow for creative play.
Despite COVID-19, the PTO is finding new ways to support teachers and staff. Early in the pandemic, the PTO sent Amazon gift cards to teachers, which they used to purchase supplies needed to work from home. Charles has remained in contact to see if they have any needs or requests.
At the beginning of this school year, some teachers thought a clipboard might be useful for students in remote learning. The PTO purchased 600 clipboards, which were distributed to students.
“It’s something small we can do because we’re not fundraising this year,” Charles said. “We’re doing anything we can to support our teachers and make their job just a little bit easier.”
The elementary PTO has not only parents of children involved, but also parents of former students.
For more information or to get involved, find the “Wellsboro SD Elementary PTO” page on Facebook.