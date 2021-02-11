The Wellsboro Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization is ready to replace two playgrounds in the district.
At the Feb. 9 Wellsboro Area School District board meeting, Rebecca Charles, PTO president, reported that the PTO has raised about $160,000 over the last four years to replace playground equipment at both Don Gill and Charlotte Lappla elementary schools.
The PTO is about $10,000 short, and may ask the district to cover the shortfall. The group will continue to seek grants and other funding sources, Charles said..
She asked the board to give permission for the PTO to proceed with contracting for the purchase and installation by early April for installation this summer.
Charles provided two schematics of playgrounds from Little Tikes Corp. Each playground will include a large section with several slides, climbing areas and other activities, along with three offshoot structures, such as a balance beam or log.
All the playgrounds are handicapped accessible and have multiple transfer stations so children with disabilities can access the equipment.
At this time, the PTO is planning to have a mulch base due to the cost, which will be between $1,000 and $2,000 for each playground.
A poured-in-place rubberized base would run about $50,000-$60,000, she said. The safety rating is the same for both surfaces.
The board will review the project and vote at a future meeting.
Keyboarding lab
Charles also updated the board on the keyboarding lab for the second through fourth grade students.
After learning about the project, the community has responded with another $40,000 in grants and community funding, Charles said. The PTO now has collected about 95% of what is needed for the project.
It is anticipated that the keyboards will be delivered in March.