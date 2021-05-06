WELLSBORO — There’s still a $650,000-plus shortfall in the next year’s budget, although that will change before the vote on the final budget in June.
At a special meeting on May 4, the Wellsboro Area School District board of directors adopted the proposed final 2021-022 budget.
The budget shows expenditures of $28,487,324 and revenues of $27,828,994, leaving a $658,330 shortfall.
“As we’ve been working through the budget process, there are some items that remain unknown to the district. Part of that is state revenue,” said Laura Perry, district business manager. “This is a living document and is subject to change and will change.”
Under the guidelines established by the Act 1 Taxpayer Relief Act, the district is required to adopt a proposed final budget and have it available for public review for 30 days before adoption of the final budget.
Although budgets must be adopted by June 30, most districts try to have it adopted at the regularly scheduled meeting in June as there are several forms that need to be submitted by June 30, said Superintendent Brenda Freeman.
The board has not discussed any property tax increase at this time. The board is in the midst of setting up renovations at the Rock L. Butler Middle School and teacher contract negotiations, both of which could impact the budget and taxes, said Perry.
Under Act 1, the district could increase taxes up to 3.8%; a larger increase would require a public resolution.
Current millage is 18.672 mills in Tioga County and 18.91 mills for Pine Township, Lycoming County.
Free meals
Patty Baresse with the Nutrition Group, which is contracted to provide food services in the district, said that all student meals have been placed in the free category for 2021-22. Ala carte items will still be charged.
The change, due to revisions in the USDA regulations, will result in another $50,000 in reimbursement for the school year.
The Nutrition Group is projecting increases for food, produce and paper at 8% over this year, said Baresse. Typically the provider projects a 3% increase, but prices are anticipated to rise higher than usual next year.
Because of the pandemic, the district is allowed and will extend its contract with The Nutrition Group fr one year. Normally, the district would be required to seek bids when the contract expires.
Middle school renovations
Jamie Doyle from PFM reviewed several financial scenarios should the district borrow money to complete renovations at the middle school.
Using the sum of $4 million, which may or may not be the amount borrowed, Doyle said any borrowing could be structured to maintain level debt payments while increasing the term of district’s debt by one year to 2036.
It’s too late to put the project out to bid for this construction season, said Freeman. Instead, the district plans to do a smaller renovation project at the school this summer, anticipating cost savings by bidding out a larger contract.
Should the board adopt the reimbursement resolution at the May 11 meeting, it could reimburse its capital project fund for this year’s project from the new borrowing.