The Wellsboro Area School District board adopted the proposed final budget for 2022-23 school year at the May 10 meeting.
The proposed budget sets revenues at $27,886,646 and expenditures at $28,275,502, leaving a deficit of $388,856. That’s down slightly from a week ago, when the projected shortfall was $485,591.
The board will continue to work on the budget until its final adoption in June, according to information provided earlier.
Although the Act 1 Index this year is 4.4%, the board does not expect to increase taxes. According to the document the district with file with the Department of Education, Tioga County taxpayers may see a slight decrease.
The millage rate is recalculated annually to reflect changes in property values. In Wellsboro borough, Delmar, Duncan, Middlebury and Shippen townships, the millage will go from 19.02 mills to 18.57 for 2022-23, a 2.35% decrease. However, Pine Township in Lycoming County will rise slightly from 20.1758 mills to 20.27, a 0.47% increase.
Lycoming County taxpayers would be taxed $758,528 and Tioga County would be at $11,596,552. The district expects to collect 93% of those totals.
The Local Services Tax will remain at $5, earned income tax at 1% and real estate transfer tax at 0.5%.
The board will vote on the final budget before the June 30 deadline. The work session is scheduled for June 7 and the meeting for June 14.