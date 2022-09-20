WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Parks & Recreation Committee discussed upgrades to Packer Park, the continuing questions about the Woodland Park barbecue pit and awarded mowing bids.

Brian Kennedy, parks manager, said that crews have been able to reduce the water loss at Packer Pool from seven inches a day to one inch a day. The area believed to be leaking is located beneath the center area of the pool. By plugging four jets, the water loss has diminished.

