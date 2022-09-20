WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Parks & Recreation Committee discussed upgrades to Packer Park, the continuing questions about the Woodland Park barbecue pit and awarded mowing bids.
Brian Kennedy, parks manager, said that crews have been able to reduce the water loss at Packer Pool from seven inches a day to one inch a day. The area believed to be leaking is located beneath the center area of the pool. By plugging four jets, the water loss has diminished.
The pool closed early this past July due to continuing water loss and drought conditions. It was the first early closure since the pool was built in the late 1960s.
Committee members questioned if the pool is worth current and future repair costs.
“My worry is about spending good money and having to do it again in two years,” said Declan Clark.
Kennedy said he is looking into a grant which would cover 80% of the costs to create a master plan for the park. All the facilities at the park — the pool, playground and tennis courts — are aging. For example, Kennedy noted that one of the tennis courts will be resurfaced using leftover materials from a resurfacing 10 years ago.
With committee members, stakeholders and through public meetings with residents, an engineer would develop a master plan for the entire park including relocating the pool, which currently lies in a flood plain.
“If we rebuild the pool, we need to rebuild the park,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said the plan would be to create the master plan and find financing for the project within the next three to five years.
“In the meantime, we repair it and keep going,” he said.
In a related matter, the committee also reviewed repairs to the barbecue pit at Woodland Park. The Wellsboro Lions Club raised concerns about the structural integrity of the pit after it cracked from a fire built there.
Kennedy said a local contractor, Priset Construction, believes the pit is sound, but needs repointing.
Committee members agreed to have the blocks repointed, to add vents to the base of the pit and to limit fires to within four feet of each end of the pit.
Mowing bids
The committee also awarded mowing contracts as follows:
David Sindlinger: Woodland reservoir, $510/mowing for up to six mowing; Hamilton Lake dike backside, $1,800/mower up to two mowings; and brushogging at $70/hour.
Pioneer Landscaping: the following sites up to 25 times a year — Packer Park $75/mowing Woodland Park $175/mowing, boulevards $195/mowing and bagging, sewer plant $200/mowing, Hamilton Lake picnic area and boat launch $55/mowing, welcome sign $20/mowing, municipal shop $50/mowing, Woodland reserve and water tanks $180/mowing; up to 12 times per year — Pearl Street cemetery $50/mowing, police firing range $135/mowing, Maple Street walk, $25/mowing; Hamilton Lake dike face $495/mowing up to six times a year and Packer Park leaf removal, $825 per time up to twice a year. The committee also approved, pending further investigation, Pioneer’s quotes for the Meade Street ballfield at $155/mowing and American and Ives Street area, $40/mowing, both up to 25 times a year.