WELLSBORO — Borough residents again raised concerns about the safety of pedestrians on borough streets due to raised or deteriorating sidewalks and reckless drivers.
Four residents raised concerns at the Sept. 13 meeting about vehicles traveling east on Bodine Street that are not stopping when turning left onto Ellis Street. Steve Gastrock suggested the borough make Ellis Street one-way so that vehicles could not turn onto it.
“If a kid is hurt, who’s to blame and now we’ve told you it’s a problem,” he said.
Tim Cole, who lives near the intersection, said he has observed multiple drivers turning left without stopping. He suggested either the borough make it a full stop for all vehicles, currently vehicles may turn right without stopping.
Cole said he maintains a grassy area across from his house to give pedestrians an area to get off the road.
Both men also asked about the status of signs for pedestrian crosswalks that they requested in August. Borough Manager Scot F. Boyce Jr. said the signs had just arrived and would be installed soon.
Police Chief Jim Bodine asked that the residents in the area track when violations take place. Gastrock and Cole said it is constant.
Because the borough has limited police force, Bodine asked that they track when violations take place so that police can be posted at times when they would be most effective.
“Give me an hour time frame so we can isolate times to be there,” Bodine said. “The more info I have, the better plan we can make to have some guys up there.”
The issue is not isolated to Bodine and Ellis streets, Bodine added. It is prevalent throughout the borough.
The four residents also noted problems with drainage in the area. Boyce said the pipe in the area is not crushed, however the group said elevations at the pipe ends may prevent them from draining the area.
In other business, the council:
- Amended its street ordinance to reduce the speed on Pearl Street from 35 mph to 25 mph from East Avenue to King Street.
- Announced a public hearing will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 to consider the conditional use request of the Wandering Barista Food truck.
- Set the community-wide yard sale dates for Oct. 15 and 16. Fall clean-up week is the week of Oct. 18 on the resident’s regularly-scheduled garbage pick-up day.
- Applied for $61,693 for Dirt and Gravel Road funds to complete phase 1 of the stormwater system on Fischler Street.
- Approved a request to hold a Chappy Halloween 5K at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. The event is a benefit for Cathie Marengo, who is battling cancer. For more information or to register, email halloween5k@yahoo.com.