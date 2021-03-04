It’s a long standing tradition that the Wellsboro Rotary Club will hold a dinner in April to raise funds for the Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival.
That dinner — and festival — were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year, plans are underway to hold the 79th annual Laurel Festival June 2-12, and Rotary is planning to help.
Susan Graver, a Rotary Club member and member of the Booster Dinner planning committee, said the club decided to cancel the 2021 booster dinner because of the uncertainty. However, they still wanted to raise $5,000 it usually does for the festival.
“The booster dinner is the primary avenue for fundraising for the Laurel Festival,” said Graver, noting that the money is used to pay for special parade units, the queen’s pageant and other activities. “Out of an abundance of caution, we knew that it wasn’t going to take place this year.”
Instead, the committee decided to hold a direct fundraising appeal to individuals, organizations and businesses asking for donations.
Since the planning began a few weeks ago, community response has been positive, Graver said.
“Even the organizations that say, ‘Gee, I’d love to write you a check, but this is a tough time for my business,’ are getting involved,” she said. “A lot of businesses are offering creative solutions to be part of the fundraiser.”
One of the traditions of the booster dinner is a table full of door prizes for those attending. To mimic that, the committee is gathering gift cards, technology products, grocery cards and more to give to donors. Every $100 donated will receive one chance to enter the raffle for the prizes.
“We are seeing Tioga County residents, mom and pop businesses as well as big industry step forward; we are seeing support at every level,” Graver said. “We’re hoping people will join in and keep it going.”
An ad will be running in this newspaper through the May 15 deadline. A form and donation may be mailed to Wellsboro Rotary, ℅ Susan Graver, 2 Purple St., Wellsboro, PA 16901 or dropped off at the Gazette office at 25 East Ave., Wellsboro. Checks should be made payable to Wellsboro Rotary.
A full page ad will appear in this newspaper in June listing all supporters. In the event the 2021 festival is canceled, all donations will carry over to the 2022 event.
It’s all part of Rotary’s mission.
“Our mission is always ‘Service above self,’ so this is just in our wheelhouse,” Graver said. “If we can be part of raising funds and keeping the festival alive, that’s what we want to do.”