WELLSBORO — A representative from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office will speak at a program to help residents avoid scams and identity theft.
At the Sept. 13 borough council meeting, Police Chief Jim Bodine announced that a program is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Wellsboro High School.
The program is open to the public and senior citizens, who are frequent victims of scams, said Bodine.
At the present, people are receiving notifications that a claim for pandemic unemployment assistance has been filed in their name. This is a scam, said Bodine.
So far, his office has fielded calls from 20-30 people.
Part of the reason for the increase in fraudulent activity is because the Pennsylvania Labor and Industry upgraded its system.
L&I issued an alert to look for the following signs that personal information is being used fraudulently:
- Individuals receiving unrequested unemployment paperwork from L&I’s Office of Unemployment Compensation.
- Individuals receiving unemployment benefit payments they did not apply for from the Pennsylvania Treasury.
- Employers receiving notice that a claim has been opened for a current employee who is actively working, or an unknown person.
If someone receives one of the above signs, they should call the PA Fraud Hotline at 1-800-692-7469 and file a police report with the municipality in which you resided at the time the benefits were paid. A copy of the police report must be provided to the Office of Unemployment Compensation.