WELLSBORO — The school board here is currently in favor of a small tax increase for the 2022-23 school year, although the official vote won’t take place until next Tuesday.
The proposed final budget has undergone some changes since it was presented in May, said Superintendent Alanna Huck at the June 7 work session. Then, the deficit stood at $140,826. With some additional expenses for financial software and federal revenues $23,000 less than expected, the most current budget has a deficit of $183,877.
The district can get by without a tax increase, said Huck, as it has not spent its full expenditures for the last few years.
At the board’s request, Huck did run some figures noting that a 0.5% increase on the current millage would generate an additional $755,000 of revenue, leaving up to $500,000 unexpended monies at year’s end. A 1% increase would generate $813,000 and a $1.5% increase would net $871,000.
Should the board go to the full Act I index of 4.4%, it would net the district $1.6 million in additional funds.
Without an increase, the millage rate for Wellsboro Borough and Delmar, Duncan, Middlebury and Shippen townships would be 18.57 for 2022-23, while Pine Township in Lycoming County is 20.27 mills.
With a 0.5% increase, the average property owner would see a $30-$50 increase in the tax bill, said board members.
“I like 0%, but to my mind you have to have a cost of living increase to some extent every year,” said director Chris Gastrock.
Not increasing taxes sets the district up to have to offset the current year’s deficit plus future year, which could be a bigger tax increase, he said.
Board member John Hoover said without a plan for using the $500,000 surplus, he would not support any increase. Tracy Doughtie agreed, citing the economic challenges as her reason
“I would rather tighten our belts,” Hoover said.
Other board members noted that the money cannot be allocated until the end of the budget year, and identified several upcoming projects, including the green house and roof replacements at the high school.
In a straw poll, six directors indicated support of a 0.5% increase: Gastrock, Al Bieber, Rebecca Charles, Daniel Nowak and Meagan McConnell. Hoover, Doughtie and Linda West said they oppose a tax increase.
The votes are non-binding and directors can change their mind by next Tuesday, June 14, when they are scheduled to adopt the 2022-23 budget and set the tax rate.