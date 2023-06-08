WELLSBORO — Starting salaries for support staff and adding a position for the coming school year were topics of discussion at the Wellsboro Area School District board of directors work session June 6.

The board discussed starting salaries for two new administrative office employees, both transfers from within the district with 17-18 years of experience. Superintendent Alanna Huck said the district’s past practice was to bring in new staff at the same salary as others within the administrative office.

Tags