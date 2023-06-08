WELLSBORO — Starting salaries for support staff and adding a position for the coming school year were topics of discussion at the Wellsboro Area School District board of directors work session June 6.
The board discussed starting salaries for two new administrative office employees, both transfers from within the district with 17-18 years of experience. Superintendent Alanna Huck said the district’s past practice was to bring in new staff at the same salary as others within the administrative office.
During the interview process, a salary of $42,000 was discussed with candidates. Huck said the current office employees are earning $44,000 annually and they will receive a $2,000 raise as of July 1, which would make the starting salary $46,000.
Some directors questioned whether that would be detrimental to the morale of current staff in that office, while others said that it shouldn’t be upsetting if the current staff was hired under the same conditions.
A portion of the board supported a probationary period where the new transfers would work at $42,000 and the salary rise to $46,000 at the end of 90 days. No decision was made Tuesday; the board will vote on the new hires and the salaries at the June 13 meeting.
In other staffing issues, Huck said the district’s three music teachers presented a proposal on the need for a fourth music teacher and how the program would use that position. She said the teachers brought the proposal to her and she was presenting it to the board for their consideration.
Board members complimented the teachers on their initiative and thought put into the proposal. While members said the position would be supported by the board and community, they questioned whether that position is the most needed and the best utilization of the district’s limited resources.
Huck plans to speak with the building principals and music department to get further information for the board.
She also noted that the district is reviewing positions that will be vacated by retirements and resignations and determining whether positions can be eliminated through attrition.
For example, the district can transfer of a history teacher to physical education and not fill the history position without any impact to the courses currently available to students.
Two other staff vacancies impact the computer positions at the elementary and middle school. The district is reviewing the curriculum of those courses to ensure that they reflect the changes in technology and meet the district’s needs.
Those thoughts will be reflected in the interviews the district is having with candidates to fill the computer instructional positions.
In other business, the board:
- Agreed to retain one substitute teacher at each building for the coming school year rather than two. The substitute can be moved to other buildings or assist with non-instructional work if needed.
- Discussed student employees who will work during the summer for the maintenance and IT departments.
- Noted that the middle school will be closed to everyone starting June 10 due to renovation work there. The building will reopen in August before the start of school.
- Is reviewing how to move forward with installing bathrooms at the athletic complex.