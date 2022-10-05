WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Area School District has too much money in its unassigned fund balance and the school board needs to decide where to put it.
Superintendent Alanna Huck told the board at the Oct. 4 work session that the district currently has about $5 million in its unassigned fund balance, which acts like a savings account but without any interest.
The state recommends that school districts cap that balance at 12% of the annual budget. The district has adopted a policy to recommend a balance between 5-8%.
The $5 million represents 18% of the district budget. Huck recommended that the district reduce that amount by $3.6 million and asked the board for input on where to allocate those dollars.
Huck suggested moving the funds into assigned accounts, including the roof project, the athletic field replacement, greenhouse improvement project and capital reserves account, which would be used for emergency repairs or capital projects.
She also suggested the board invest a chuck of the reserves into CDs to generate interest income. Huck said the CDs could be “laddered” so that all the funds are not tied up in one CD and would come due at different times.
By assigning the funds, the district could see a yield of over $65,000 in interest, said Huck.
Several board members asked about the reserve for the athletic field replacement. When the field was constructed in 2016, the board stipulated that $50,000 be set aside each year to have funds available for replacing the turf.
Right now, that account has $153,000, Huck said, and it appears that no funding was put into the reserve account in recent years.
Directors asked Huck to include two other capital projects into the recommendations: replacing concrete at the middle school and heat pumps at the high school.
Out-of-district students
The board also discussed students from outside the district who attend school here because their parents work for the district.
In the past, the district has allowed parents who live outside the district but are employed by it to enroll their children without paying tuition. The figure has varied from a low of three or four to a high of 15 students.
Board president Chris Gastrock said he is uninterested in continuing that unless parents pay at least a percentage of tuition. However, board members Linda West and Maegan McConnell said they see that as a way to attract quality employees, who will be invested in the district and support retention.
In a related matter, Huck recommended that the board reject the sole bid of $687,000 it received to replace the greenhouse at the high school. In conversations with state officials, she learned that the state wants the greenhouse to be accessible for students and accommodate the students in the class.
Huck said she will continue conversations to ensure the solution meets the state requirements and the instructor’s needs.
The board will vote on agenda items at the Oct. 11 meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Old Music Room.