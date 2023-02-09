WELLSBORO - District Superintendent Alanna Huck asked the board to review two requests for security upgrades before the Feb.. 14 meeting.
At the Feb. 7 work session, Huck presented details of two bids for security upgrades totaling nearly $400,000. Both quotes are from NRG Controls through the state's cooperative purchasing system.
The first quote for $252,693 would address security needs at the administration building next to the high school. As that building is used by both the public and students, those measures are necessary to ensure safety, Huck said.
The second project would improve security at all four school buildings, replacing older and non-functioning equipment. The cost would be $143,000.
The cost of both projects would be completely covered by grants, Huck said.
In addition, Huck requested the board consider an update to the auditorium sound system. The speakers are operating correctly, but the other components would be replaced at a cost of $29,182 as quoted by Robert M. Sides.
Funding to cover the sound system purchase would come from the proceeds of the sale of unused equipment and furniture, along with capital reserve funds.