WELLSBORO — By a 5-3 vote, the Wellsboro Area School District board of directors voted to adopt revisions to its Health and Safety Plan.
As a result, students will return to school without a masking requirement in place unless the community transmission rate reaches substantial or high. Tioga County is currently at moderate, having added 13 cases since last week when it was at low.
Voting for the plan were Chris Gastrock, Matt Feil, John Hoover, Linda West and David Messineo. Tracy Doughtie, Lee Stocks and Rebecca Charles voted in opposition, all noting that they felt the plan didn’t go far enough.
“I think we are close, but we’re not there,” Doughtie said. “I would vote for it if it said when we are at moderate we would require masking.”
The vote came after more than 45 minutes of public comment where eight people spoke in support of parents choosing whether to mask with three supporting a mask requirement for students, staff and faculty.
Janelle Brennan of Wellsboro urged the board to wait until a vaccine is available for students age 12 and under, which is projected to be sometime this winter.
She and others in favor of a mask requirement noted the county’s low vaccination rate, currently about 38%, and how the Delta variant is more contagious.
Corinee Johnston, a family physician and parent, asked whether the district will provide separate areas for students who wear masks and take precautions versus those whose families may not be taking the same level of precautions.
“When there is an open threat to this community, we address it and we take care of it,” said a proponent of a mask requirement. “Now we have something far scarier at our doors. It is coming and you’re all ignoring it like it doesn’t matter.”
Superintendent Brenda Freeman noted that the revised plan does follow all CDC requirements. At this time, the CDC is strongly recommending mask use, as is the district, she said. Furthermore, Gov. Tom Wolf said he will not mandate mask wearing this year, she said.
Most speakers complimented the school on the precautions taken during the last school year. Some speakers noted their children had more stress and difficulty communicating when using a mask; others said their children had nosebleeds, headaches or passed out when wearing masks daily.
“We the parents should have the only say in what goes over our kids’ faces,” said Megan McConnell. “We are not fearful people. We are responsible people.”
Another concern is teachers who may feel they have a lack of control over what students do to prevent spreading the disease. The district may not be able to resolve that, said Charles.
The mitigation efforts put into place last year — contact tracing, three feet distancing, handwashing stations, closed drinking fountains and frequent cleaning of high-touch areas — will remain in place, said Freeman. Parents can request plexiglass shields for their student’s desk and teachers can request shields for their own desk.
For more information on the Health and Safety Plan, call 570-724-4424 or visit www.wellsborosd.org.