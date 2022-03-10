WELLSBORO — The roof on the Wellsboro Area High School is failing. The downside? Repairs carry a hefty price tag. The upside? A new roof — installed correctly — could last decades.
Sam Wolf III, a contractor with Tri-Con Building Services based in York, reported his findings to the board at the March 8 work session.
Wolf inspected the roof in early November 2021, and discovered 40-foot rows of loose shingles and lifting nails over the entire building. Although it is not uncommon to find loose shingles and lifted nails, a lengthy row is, he said.
He opened a section of one row and discovered the problem.
Shortly after construction in 2005, the district filed a lawsuit against the contractor for roof problems. The district won and the contractor replaced the roof. The problem resulted from a combination of factors: thick laminated shingles, too thin OSB board, too short nails and randomly-spaced lathe, crushing the insulation and resulting in too little air space between it and the wood deck.
Because the OSB board was not secured to correctly spaced lathe, the edges would get wet and have curled, Wolf said. The dark lines on the roof indicate the ripples of moving roof parts and shingles.
“That you have gotten 17 years out of this roof blows my mind,” Wolf said. “You got really lucky.”
However, issues are now being seen in the building with leaks in the gym and other areas. More worrisome are the leaks that are unknown, he said.
“You don’t know where that water is going. This is a big problem,” Wolf told the board.
More bad news: it’s not a good time to replace roofs. Material costs “are sky high,” if they can be found at all.
The board has two options, Wolf added. Both options would require removal of the shingles, OSB board and lathe, then rebuilding the roof correctly.
Should the board decide on shingles, the price tag is around $1.5 million, he said.
Another option is PVC roof, which Wolf called the “cadillac of materials.” Sheets of PVC are heat welded together and would look and act like a metal roof. The cost is about $2.4 million, but it would last 40-50 years, he said.
“It’s a big number. But this big number can eliminate a really big number,” he said.
By using one of the state’s cooperative purchasing programs, like CoStars, the district could purchase materials, hire the contractor and complete the roof this summer, Wolf said, but they need to decide quickly. Contractors are filling their schedule and prices could rise more.
The board’s Buildings and Grounds Committee will schedule a meeting to discuss the roof before coming to the board with a recommendation for vote.