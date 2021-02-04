WELLSBORO — The school district here is again assessing the pros and cons of weighted courses.
According to board member David Messineo, a committee is reviewing whether to implement weighted courses. Weighted grades are assigned to more challenging courses, offering students a numerical advantage when calculating a grade point average, or GPA. For example, an A in an unweighted course would receive a 4 while a weighted course, such as an honors or advanced course, would receive a 4.5 or 5. Lower grades, such as B, C and D, would also receive the same advantage.
Messineo, who said he sees both benefits and disadvantages. Weighted grades can have an impact for students in the college admissions process and in applying for scholarships. However, many colleges are moving away from solely looking at GPA and ranking, also assessing a student’s other activities.
Weighted grades can also impact who is named valedictorian and salutatorian at graduation. Currently, Wellsboro does not offer weighted courses. To be eligible for valedictorian and salutatorian, students must enroll in a certain “track” of courses.
The disadvantages, he said, are that weighted grades encourage competition and can also discourage students from taking courses seen as more academically difficult.
There are several ways to weight courses, and Messineo advocated for a system that is simple to use, will allow students to increase their GPA as they near graduation and encourages students to take the most advanced courses they are capable of.
He also urged the administration to develop a system that would recognize students in all career tracks, including certifications they earn, community service they perform and the diversity of their high school education.
The administration will continue to research weighted grades, seeking input from faculty and parents.
In other business, the board also discussed the possibility of remodeling the fifth grade hallway at the Rock L. Butler Middle School. The district architect is reviewing the needs of the building, assessing whether and how to reconfigure classrooms, prioritizing the work and establishing a workflow for this project and future work. Should the district decide to proceed, it will solicit bids. The board is considering dedicating $300,000-$400,000 a year for remodeling at various district buildings.
The board also reviewed the audit for the 2019-2020 school year, updated policies for adoption at the Feb. 9 meeting, the 2021-22 budget for Intermediate Unit #17, the Ready Math curriculum for grades kindergarten through eighth and the teacher equity plan for federal programs.