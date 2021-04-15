WELLSBORO — With the last day of school less than two months away, the administrators and board of the Wellsboro Area School District are planning for an extended school year.
The purpose of the extended school year is to close any educational gaps due to the pandemic, closing of school in 2020 and the remote education methods used at times.
Superintendent Brenda Freeman sketched out what the extended school year will look like at the April 13 meeting of the board. The six-week program, set to start the week of June 21, will include three hour days Monday through Thursday.
The focus will be on math and reading/English, Freeman said, although courses will be finalized once testing identifies the gaps.
The district is also looking at ways to help students who are accelerated learners, to help them maximize their skills to meet their goals, Freeman said.
The plan is still being developed, and will incorporate input from the teaching staff.
Parents will be responsible, in most cases, for providing transportation for students.
The district will offer as many classes as possible at no charge; some courses may require a fee.
In addition, the district is preparing for end-of-year rites, including graduation and prom, Freeman said. Prom is scheduled for June 5 with graduation on June 10.
Because the county has moved from moderate transmission to substantial this week, that could affect graduation should that continue, Freeman said.
Although the ceremony is planned for outside on the athletic field, it could require multiple ceremonies.
Following the meeting, the district held a budget and finance committee meeting. Before adjourning, Freeman said there are now 1,475 students enrolled, about 75 less than usual. There are 120 students in a homeschool program, about twice the usual.
The enrollment will affect state funding, because the district does not receive funding for homeschooled students, Freeman said.