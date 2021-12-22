WELLSBORO — After more than four hours of public comment and board discussion over two meetings in less than a week, the Wellsboro Area School District’s position on masks remains unchanged.
Following two special meetings — one Wednesday, Dec. 15 and a second Tuesday, Dec. 21 — to review and possibly amend the Health and Safety Plan, the board voted to table it.
Voting to table the revised plan were John Hoover, Lee Stocks, Linda West, Rebecca Charles and Tracy Doughtie. Wayne Hackett, Maegan McConnell, Al Bieber and Chris Gastrock voted against tabling.
The vote came after the board interviewed two candidates for its vacant board seat: Eric Baldwin and Rebecca Charles before voting Charles into office. Voting for Charles were Gastrock, West, Stocks, Hoover and Doughtie with McConnell, Hackett and Bieber voting for Baldwin.
Charles previously served on the board and received the fifth highest number of votes in November behind Gastrock and the three write-ins. While on the board, she supported the current health and safety plan.
With the vote to table, the board will reconsider the proposed revision — which essentially removes the masking requirement at all transmission levels for students and staff as of Jan. 17 — at its next meeting, now scheduled for Jan. 11. The board may also vote to table it or put forth an alternate health and safety plan, said Solicitor Chris Lantz.
The plan, adopted Aug. 10, must be reviewed and updated every six months, which is Feb. 10. The current plan requires students and staff to wear masks when the county is in a substantial or high transmission rate; masking is optional when transmission rates are low or moderate.
With new directors who ran on the Parent’s Choice platform taking office Dec. 2, the revamped board immediately moved to reopen the plan.
At the Dec. 15 meeting, Gastrock asked administrators for recommendations and said he was not included to change the plan until after the winter break.
About 70 people attended the Dec. 15 meeting in person, roughly half wearing masks and half without. Speakers were roughly divided with a few more supporting parent’s choice.
Fewer attended the Dec. 21 meeting, but nearly all the speakers supported maintaining the current plans’ masking requirements.
Several health care providers and faculty spoke at both meetings in support of continuing the current plan, including Dr. Koryn Johnston who presented a letter signed by 80 healthcare providers.
“You question why kids wearing masks will help,” she said. “Kids are vectors of disease. They share everything.”
Dr. David Pfisterer compared mask wearing to the difference between wearing a seat belt and driving drunk. Not wearing a seat belt only impacts one person; driving drunk affects others, he said.
“It’s not just about protecting your own personal freedoms, it is protecting those around us,” said Dr. Pfisterer.
Many people questioned why, if COVID-19 cases are increasing despite vaccines, masking will have any impact. Students are not wearing masks while playing athletics or once they leave school, said parents. There are no standards for type of mask, how often to change or wash it, and what to do with soiled masks.
Many children choose to go to school and struggle with masks rather than sit home alone, said others. It is not the responsibility of the young to protect the elderly, others stated, but rather adults who can choose to wear masks or get vaccines.
“Nobody cares about masks anymore, but if you do care then wear a mask and let us live our lives,” said Rachel Crostley.
Even students were divided in their opinions. At the Dec. 21 meeting, four students brought a petition with 110 signatures — about one-fourth of the high school students — who signed in support of maintaining mask wearing.
Many urged the board to follow the majority of the public which, this past November, wrote-in the Parent’s Choice candidates over most of the other candidates on the ballot.
On Dec. 21, many speakers questioned whether the board had performed its due diligence in seeking advice from health care professionals, holding committee meetings to review the proposed changes, asked faculty and staff for input and questioned the speed of action.
Speakers took the board to task for failing to upholds its own masking policy with unmasked people at the meetings and sporting events. Stephanie D’Ambrosio said the board’s “hypocrisy” was evident when it adopted the masking mandate in August with no board memebers wearing masks.
Another threatened litigation if their child caught COVID-19 at school.
“We all have the same goal,” said Ellie Niles. “We want this to be over. If you want the end result, you’ve got to do the work.”