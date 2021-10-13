WELLSBORO — Borough council here agreed to advertise the 2022 budget.
The tentative budget fixes the real estate tax rate at 7.133 mills, the same as 2021.
Revenues and expenditures balance in all three budgets as follows:
- General fund: $3,068,953
- Water: $861,900
- Sewer: $663,500.
There will be no increase in water, sewer or garbage collection rates.
The borough will adopt the final budget at either the Nov. 8 or Dec. 13 meeting.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a lot addition to the Morey property, located off Main Street behind Kelsey Creek.
- Reminded residents that fall clean-up is the week of Oct. 18 on the regularly-scheduled garbage pick-up day.
- Announced the Halloween parade is 6 p.m. Oct. 31 starting at Packer Park. Trick-or-treat hours will follow until 8:30 p.m.
- Approved the hire of Matthew DeCoursey as a laborer at the water and sewer department.