Registration for kindergarten and first grade (children who have not attended kindergarten this year) will be held at the Charlotte Lappla Elementary School, 32 Meade St., Wellsboro, on Friday, March 11.
The following times are available to register your child: 8-9 a.m., 9:30-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon, 1-2 p.m. or 2:30-3:30 p.m. Call 570-724-1941 to schedule an appointment.
Online registration began Feb. 14. Online registration must be completed before calling for an appointment.
Registration letters and instructions will be mailed by the school district to parents of kindergarten and first grade children who are expected to enter school this August. Additional registration forms may be obtained by calling the Charlotte Lappla Elementary School at 570-724-1941.
Children entering kindergarten must be five years old by Sept. 1 and children entering first grade and must be six years old by the same date.