WELLSBORO — The borough council here continues to discuss the framework for a committee to look at the short-term rental issue.
The topic has been at the center of many meetings and discussion of both the council and planning commission here. A proposed revision to the borough ordinance that would allow non-owner occupied short-term rentals was voted down earlier this year after multiple meetings where the public expressed both opposition and support.
In February, council agreed to establish a second committee to again come up with a proposed ordinance. The first revision also was drafted by a committee of council members, residents and business owners.
At the March 13 work session, Councilman Kevin Clark, who proposed establishing the second committee, suggested council review all candidates and “rank” and “score” them for the final vote on April 17.
He suggested a committee make-up of 7-9 members of two council members and a planning commission member, with the remaining four to six members selected from the applicant pool.
Councilman Louis Prevost suggested the committee representation include three council members and two planning commission members, reducing the community representation to two to four.
The borough is currently accepting letters of interest from residents and non-residents who are interested in serving on the committee. Applicants have until March 31 to dropping off or mailing a letter of interest to 14 Crafton St., Wellsboro, PA 16901 or emailing wellsborozoning@ptd.net.