WELLSBORO — A Wellsboro faculty member is coordinating fundraisers to help a Wellsboro Area High School student with a transportation issue.
To date, the faculty and staff of the school have raised about $3,000 to repair the existing vehicle or purchase a new one for student Taylor Makley, 19, the daughter of Janell and Timothy Pelton of Middlebury Center.
Born with cerebral palsy, Taylor doesn’t let a wheelchair stop her. She’s involved in cheerleading and is a familiar face to students, staff and faculty.
“No matter what, Taylor always has a smile on her face,” said Neva Miller, her aide. “She’s gone through a lot of changes in her life. For the most part, she keeps a positive attitude and is really inspiring.”
Taylor travels from home to school in the family vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Caravan, with her mother, also a teacher aide, and two younger brothers.
On Jan. 6, the vehicle broke down as mother and daughter returned home from school.
“I’d been having a little bit of trouble, but we made it to the Tackle Shack (on State Route 287) and that was it,” Janell Pelton said. A few minutes later, they attempted to travel the rest of the way home and the vehicle made it about a mile farther.
“It broke down on the Hog Back and scared the bejeebers out of Taylor,” said Miller.
The van rocked each time a truck went by, alarming Taylor. A local garage diagnosed a problem with the transmission. Repairing the transmission could cost $700, but it still might need to be replaced.
Miller, who has been Taylor’s aide for years, decided to find a solution.
“She has taken a big chunk of my heart. I’ve talked about retiring, but I’m not going to retire until she’s done (at age 21),” Miller said. “I worry about Janell and I want what’s best for Taylor and her mom. They are family now and you do what you do for family.”
The school rallied around the family to raise funds to replace the vehicle. Miller started a GoFundMe account, and coordinated a district-wide dress down day and T-shirt sale to raise funds.
“Our hopes are to get a vehicle with wheelchair access,” Miller said, adding it could either be a lift or ramp. “The reason I want to push for a wheelchair accessible is for safety. Janell needs to lift Taylor out of her chair and into the car seat, then put the chair in and out of the vehicle. She’s been doing it a long time and she does have back issues.”
A replacement vehicle could cost $10,000 and up. School staff located a van that would be given to the family except it needs a new engine, which would cost about $5,000 to purchase and install. However, the engine on that particular make and model tends to fail, Miller said.
The Pelton family is overwhelmed by the response of the school.
“I am so happy to be part of the Hornet family,” Pelton said. “I haven’t even been working here a year and they’ve been wonderful.”
With the assistance of the Wellsboro Rotary Club, Miller is working on the next fundraiser: the raffle of a handmade quilt donated by teacher Jill Gastrock.
“Taylor will be in a wheelchair for the rest of her life,” Miller said. “This is a lifelong endeavor for Janell and her family. It’s never going to change. This is not a quick fix. We want to make sure it lasts for a long time with her.”
To learn more, contact Miller at the high school, 570-724-3547 or email nmiller@wellsborosd.org.