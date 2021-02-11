Snow days will probably continue, although not every snowy day will be a day off school.
That was the message from Wellsboro Area School District Superintendent Brenda Freeman at the Feb. 9 meeting.
In response to last week’s article, “Are snow days a thing of the past?”, Freeman said she received several phone calls.
This year, the district has three options for students during hazardous weather: the traditional snow day, a remote learning day or a flexible instruction day. Wellsboro traditionally includes five snow days in each calendar year, Freeman said. When the district knows bad weather is predicted, it can prepare for a remote learning day.
Flexible instruction days are an option when weather may interrupt service needed for technology. Wellsboro scheduled a flexible instruction day when high winds and ice were projected, as that could interrupt electrical service. On those days, students have assignments that they can do without technology, and it will still count as an instruction day.
The district has also scheduled remote learning on those days. Although originally intended for use due to COVID-related situations, the Department of Education has allowed districts to use remote learning on snow days, Freeman said.
Using flexible instruction or remote learning allows students to continue learning.
However, administrators and faculty also know the value of having snow days where parents and students can go outdoors and enjoy playing in the snow, she said. The district has used three of its scheduled five snow days and has two remaining.
“Do I think snow days will go away? Probably not,” Freeman said. “But will remote days take over some of those? Yes, I think it will be new thing in school district calendars.”
Board member Sue Judlin added that families with students across a wide range of days sometimes are challenged. On a snow day, older children can oversee the younger children. But on remote learning days, high school students are required to be logged in for class and are unable to assist younger students with their school work, Judlin said.
Freeman said that is an issue that the district considers.