WELLSBORO — A team of elementary and middle school students have a solution for a dream — create it.
An Odyssey of the Mind team from the Rock L. Butler Middle School qualified for the world level of competition, winning first at the March 4 regional competition in Williamsport and at the April 1 state event in Lock Haven.
The team of third grader Brynn Largey and fifth graders Reese Eckart, Hanna Smith, Hunter Frazier, Peter Newruck, Jackson Largey and Beau Smith will take their creative solution to the Pirates and Treasure problem to the World OM competition May 24-27 at the Michigan State University. Traveling with them will be coaches Janessa Smith, Rachel Smith and Brigette Largey, along with family.
Odyssey of the Mind is a problem-solving event where students strive to come up with creative solutions to a challenge. This year there were five challenges for all grade levels and one challenge limited to K-2 students.
For the Pirates and Treasure, the “pirates” had to sail their “ship” to reclaim a stolen treasure and return it to the Queen. Sounds simple, yes? Well, each problem has parameters, including a presentation of eight minutes and a $145 budget. Additionally, the “ship” had to be a certain size and negotiate obstacles, the cast had to include a pirate captain and sea monster to battle, students created a flag, costumes, and wrote a script and a song, then delivered the final presentation.
Across the state, 39 middle school teams worked on this problem. Six attended the regional competition and Wellsboro faced 12 teams at states.
The open-ended problems involve teamwork, budgeting, time management, public speaking and more. They began in October.
“We spent a lot of the early meetings reading through it. They had to understand the parameters and then apply a creative solution,” said coach Smith.
Each student played to his or her strength. Jackson and Beau focused on the vehicle. Hanna penned a script based on the brainstorming sessions. Reese created costumes to represent the various animal characters, including one costume that converted between a penguin and a crow. Brynn, Hunter and Peter crafted the props.
“It’s not the type of thing where they can come up with a solution and that’s it. There’s a lot of reworking and improving along the way,” coach Smith said.
What was the hardest part of the challenge?
“Letting go. I had a lot of ideas,” said Hanna.
“Focus,” said Peter.
“Working together,” Jackson said.
“Them,” said Reese, pointing to the boys, who responded with laughter.
Some schools have teams with members who are solely dedicated to OM as an extra-curricular. Not so for Wellsboro.
“Our members have a lot of other interests — athletics, dance, theater,” said coach Largey. “We had many Saturday and Sunday practices.”
In addition to the long-term problem, teams are also asked to solve a “spontaneous problem” at competitions. Teams are asked a question and judges can ask for a response that is either verbal, hands-on verbal or hands-on non-verbal and are scored on the creativity and teamwork.
At regionals, the team received its score sheet before the winners were announced. They were dismayed to see two penalties. The team figured they’d place well, but not first. They were surprised and excited to hear their school’s name announced as the first place winner.
In the month before the state competition, students returned to the drawing board. They focused on improving low scores with more innovation and eliminating the penalties from regionals.
“We were the only team out of 13 with no penalties,” coach Smith said. “That shows you how challenging at this age group it is to solve the problem and do so without any penalties.”
“They did a good job of dissecting their scores and all of them made plans on how to improve.”
The focus is different at World’s.
“At the end of States, we had a coaches meeting and the guys said that Worlds is more of a celebration, although they do awards,” coach Smith said.
“We’re going there and having fun,” agreed Hanna.
“No, we’re trying to win, Hanna,” responded Hunter.
The coaches thanked the families for committing their time and finances in supporting the team, as well as the school district and community. The team has secured grants for travel expenses to the competition. They are seeking donations for extra activities, many educational, during the trip.
For more information, contact the Wellsboro Area School District.