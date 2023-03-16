WELLSBORO — The borough council here agreed to borrow $650,000 for street paving projects this summer.
Councilman Mike Wood voted against the action at the March 13 meeting, noting that he believes the loan should be paid off using the borough’s allotment of Liquid Fuels monies.
Borough manager Lou Rachiele noted that the borough will finish paying off a $700,000 five-year loan — of which it used only $550,000 — this year.
Other council members noted that Liquid Fuels monies are not keeping up with the cost to maintain roads that need work. Pushing the project down the road will only increase costs further.
The borough will borrow the full amount, but can always decide to spend a lower amount, council members noted. In addition, the bid is structured so that some projects can be removed if costs come in too high.
The current projects on the list are paving Brewery Lane and Haskins Street, Waln Street from Pearl to Bacon streets, Meade Street between Sherman and Grant streets; Rectory Lane from Grant to Walnut to Academy to Pearl streets; and tar and chipping the full length of Morgan Terrace and Bodine, Buena Vista, Cortland, Sears and Bryden streets.
Council also will ask Pa. Department of Transportation to conduct a speed study on Central Avenue and Pearl Street.
Councilman Louis Prevost is spearheading the effort to reduce noise and speed complaints on upper Central Avenue. He is seeking to reduce the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph and have signs installed that read “Quiet Zone — Engine Brake Mufflers Required.”
The request to PennDOT will also be accompanied by photos of recent crashes along that roadway.
Police Chief Jim Bodine asked that Pearl Street, which is partially owned and maintained by the state, be included as it is also the site of speeding complaints.
In other business, council agreed to reach out to the Tioga County Cat Project to address feral cat populations in the borough. The borough plans to work with the organization on a trap, neuter, release program.
Approved a fence replacement at 158 Main St., per the recommendation of the Historical Architectural Review Board, by a vote of 5-1, with Clark dissenting. He objected to replacing the wooden fence with a vinyl one.
Approved new signage for the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center per HARB’s recommendation. The sign will be located near the driveway of the Green Free Library at 134 Main St.
Approved a road closure of Central Avenue from Main to Water Street on May 6 for the Mammoth Endurance Race and on April 1 for the FFA Alumni chicken barbecue.
Announced the next council meeting will be held a week later, April 17 at 5 p.m., due to the borough being closed for Easter.