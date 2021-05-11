WELLSBORO - If the Wellsboro borough council votes next month to revise its animal ordinance, residents will be able to keep poultry, goats, bees and alpaca along with the already permitted cattle, horses, sheep and llamas in the borough.
At the May 10 meeting, council voted 5-1 with Councilman Mike Wood dissenting to advertise its intent to adopt the revised ordinance at the June 14 meeting.
However, Raquel Rogers and Anna Wales, who have battled for the past year to keep chickens and ducks at their property at 30 Bodine Street, will not be among the landowners who can keep domesticated fowl.
The proposed ordinance, as is now written, allows up to four domesticated fowl but no roosters and up to three beehives a minimum five-acre lot within the Rural Residential Zone. Rogers and Wales property is slightly less than one acre.
According to Borough Manager Scot Boyce Jr., there are 37 parcels with five or more acres in Rural Residential Zones in the borough. Rural Residential Zones are usually areas without borough water or sewer on the outlying areas. In addition to Bodine Street, other zones are located on Buena Vista, Fischler and Meade streets.
The ordinance also outlines space requirements of enclosures for fowl and requires a waste management plan, which must be approved by the borough, before poultry can be kept in the borough. No waste management plan is required to be filed and approved to keep other animal species in the ordinance.
Swine are still prohibited in the borough.
In addition, the ordinance will require an approved “fly away” barrier of fencing or plants measuring six feet tall for keeping bees. The barrier is intended to increase the height of the bee’s flight and reduce the incidence of stinging.
The revision also lifts the prohibition on goats and alpacas, permitting three each on lots of 10 acres and four on lots of 15 acres or more. The borough’s existing ordinance also allows three cattle, horses, llamas and sheep on 10 acres and four on 15 acres.
Violators of the ordinance face fines of $50-$1,000 plus court costs.
The proposed revisions are on display for 30 days. Residents can access a copy by calling the borough office at 570-724-3186 or visiting the office at 14 Crafton St.
Residents can provide comments on the proposed revisions to the borough office, the council memes, by calling the above number or emailing wellsboromanager@ptd.net.
In June, council can vote to adopt the ordinance as is or with minor grammar and wording changes. Significant changes, such as a change in acreage or revising a condition that would impact the ordinance, would require that council re-advertise the ordinance before adoption.