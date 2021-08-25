WELLSBORO — After 90 minutes of public comment and a 15-minute executive session, the Wellsboro Area School District voted down a measure that would have made masking a parent’s choice.
At the Aug. 24 emergency meeting, the board voted 4-5 against a resolution that would amend the district’s health and safety plan to remove the mask mandate except under the governor’s orders or if a state of emergency is declared.
Voting in favor of putting the decision in parent’s hands were Christopher Gastrock, Matt Feil, Linda West and Wayne Hackett. Those opposed, which leaves the district plan making masks optional when the community is at low and moderate transmission rates and mandated if at serious and substantial levels, were John Hoover, Dave Messineo, Lee Stocks, Rebecca Charles and Tracey Doughtie.
The decision was met by shouts from the audience, numbering around 100 people, most of them unmasked.
In addition, the board unanimously voted to authorize the administration to implement a remote learning option and to amend the school calendar, if needed, to push back the start of school until the remote learning option is in place.
Prior to the vote, the board heard from 25 residents, about twice as many speaking in favor of parents deciding whether to mask or not.
Most said masking and vaccines are a personal choice, urging the board to follow the majority’s wishes.
“Some of you appear to have forgotten that you present the people of Wellsboro, not the other way around,” said Megan Mickey.
Veteran Matt Stevens said he fought in Afghanistan to preserve the rights and freedoms of Americans.
“You work for us. We care for you. Make this a parental choice. Be a light in this crazy world we live in now,” Stevens said.
Jim Stephens, also a veteran, said he looked at mask use as an opportunity to serve others by protecting their health and the viability of the health care system.
“I hope you are right and next year you can look at me and say, ‘I told you so.’ But what if you’re wrong? What if we run out of beds at SSMH? Will that keep you up at night?” Stephens asked.
Several audience members were heard to respond “No.”
Several parents said masks have caused their children to pass out, get depressed, break out in acne and other concerns. Others said they plan to enroll their children in a cyber charter school, thereby sending district funds out of the area.
When one resident asked how many in the audience intended to unenroll their children if masks are required, a majority stood.
“You’re going to lose an obscene amount of money,” said Rachel Crotsley.
There was even disagreement among medical professionals. Three physicians said masking is a way to prevent spreading COVID-19 to others, and commended the district on its decision last week.
“You did a good job,” said Lee Myers. “If rates are low, masks optional makes sense. As rates go up, that’s when masking is more important.”
In contrast, orthopedic surgeon Don Golobeck said statistics on the CDC website represented “very sloppy data reporting.” In youths age 17 and under, 335 died from COVID-19, representing less than 1% of all childhood deaths. Each year, 500 children die from colds and RSV, he said.
The board members also expressed their thoughts before the vote, noting they considered many comments and emails received outside the meeting.
“I respect your rights and I pray for everyone else because I am worried,” Feil said.
“It’s a hard decision. We’re not professionals and most of you are not professionals. Who do I turn to to make a decision?” Hoover said.
“It would be egregious and gross negligence for us to ignore it,” Stocks said. “The best thing to do is stand by what we already voted on.”
“I’m voting because I have faith in your judgement,” West said.
Many questioned whether the district would turn unmasked children away.