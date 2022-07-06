Michelle Sepiol plays with dolls and Breyer horses, quite successfully as it turns out.
Her work has qualified and will compete at the National Model Horse Show Association, held in Lexington, Ky. July 12-14 then she will travel to the BreyerFest, held July 15-17 at Kentucky Horse Park.
Sepiol is taking more than 30 model horses that she has tricked out with saddles, bridles, riders, wagons and more to recreate horse activities from around the world.
In the model horse world, horses “qualify” for the national show by winning a first or second place at a smaller regional show, which is usually Pennsylvania or New York for Sepiol. This year, for the first time, she’s taking some of the National-qualified models at the urging of friends into the model horse world.
“I hadn’t been showing or selling, but a lot of people said, ‘You need to get your stuff out,’” she said.
The basement of her Wellsboro home reflects her passion. The wall at the base of the stairs is home to about a third of her creations, housed within a glass case. A work table is covered with dolls undergoing reconstruction. Horses are within arm’s reach — on the table, windowsill or behind her. A black Kolbalt tool chest holds tools and materials.
It began when Sepiol read an article about a model horse show in McKean County when her children were young. Since it seemed a shame to go without entering, they took along some of their models. And they won. They continued the hobby for several years, started the model horse projects in Tioga County and then…
“Then the sad thing was they grew up and the horses all got packed away in totes,” Sepiol said.
Knowing she wanted to return to the hobby, Sepiol waited. A few years ago, she asked her kids what they wanted to do with the models. “Sell them,” they responded.
Instead, she picked some favorites to keep, sold the rest and began adding to her string.
In the model horse show world, there are several divisions. Sepiol competes in the original finish division, showing models that have not been modified in any way. There are halter classes, which she finds kind of dull, instead preferring the performance classes.
Her models are constructed to recreate a variety of situations: a show jumper, a working ranch horse, maple syrup collection with draft horse and sled, or a polo pony chasing down a ball. She begins with an idea, followed by careful research and meticulous replication on a small scale.
“What I think is so fun about this is I’ll ask myself ‘What could I do with this horse,’” she said. “Or I see something like the sidesaddle race at the Calgary Stampede and I say, ‘I want to do that’ and now I’ve got to go horse shopping.”
Just like in real life, the animal must fit the use for where it is shown. Draft horses don’t jump, and Shetland ponies don’t pull stone sleds. She makes all the saddles, harnesses and wagons, but everything can be removed, even the shoes. She adds extra pieces, like a sugar bush complete with metal maple sap buckets or a calf and agitated cow. Then there’s the rider.
“You don’t have to show with dolls, but dolls can make or break your whole thing,” Sepiol said. “The more pieces you add to the horse, the more that can go wrong.”
Dolls are modified. Sepiol grinds the inside of the thighs so the doll will “sit” on the horse better. She removes the thick, unmanageable hair and replaces it, repaints the features for a more natural face. She’s learned a lot.
“I’ve gotten my a** kicked a lot, but I come home, lick my wounds and say, ‘I’m going to make it better,’ and I do,” she said.
Along the way, she has to problem solve. How can she recreate the beadwork and the elk’s teeth on the Crow doll’s outfit? How can she create the knee paids on the polo pony’s rider? How do you create natural looking fur for the mountain man and his pack horse?
“I ask myself, ‘How can I make this in miniature?’” she said. “I’ve got to make it look to scale.”
Along with each model, she includes a card that provides information about the scene she is depicting, the rider and horse’s attire, any equipment used or pattern followed. Often, it is accompanied by a photo, such as the skijoring, skiing while pulled by a horse, or Lady Mary from Downton Abbey, complete with crocheted rain gloves tucked under her saddle flap.
“It has to be exact because a lot of judges have real horses and they know if it’s wrong,” she said.