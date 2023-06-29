Wellsboro held its second annual Pride celebration last Saturday, June 24 at the Deane Center theater. The event was organized by Tioga County Indivisible, a local organization whose mission is to increase political engagement in Tioga County.

This year, the celebration was moved into the larger theater space which provided more space and more privacy. Two transgender teens, August and Miles, were born and raised in Wellsboro, but still, they “feel unwelcome in [their] own community.” Nevertheless, “we’re not going anywhere,” they said. “We’re just asking people to be kind. Asking for respect isn’t asking for much.”

Tags