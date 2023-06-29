Wellsboro held its second annual Pride celebration last Saturday, June 24 at the Deane Center theater. The event was organized by Tioga County Indivisible, a local organization whose mission is to increase political engagement in Tioga County.
This year, the celebration was moved into the larger theater space which provided more space and more privacy. Two transgender teens, August and Miles, were born and raised in Wellsboro, but still, they “feel unwelcome in [their] own community.” Nevertheless, “we’re not going anywhere,” they said. “We’re just asking people to be kind. Asking for respect isn’t asking for much.”
According to Yolie Canales, co-founder of Tioga County Indivisible, almost twice as many vendors attended than did the first Pride event. Vicky Locey, a member of Indivisible, author and mother of an LGBTQ+ daughter, said, “Our goal is to make sure the event grows every year.”
Senator John Fetterman sent a representative to the event and to register new voters. Other local organizations, like Rewritten of Tioga County, UPMC, Tioga County Cat Project and more set up tables to show their support.
Lilace Guignard, president of Rewritten’s board and member of Indivisible, said, “We came out to show we’re here for the LGBTQ+ members of our community, who are often some of the most vulnerable to exploitation.”
Rewritten is a local non-profit that seeks to address the issue of human trafficking and is raising funds to start a trauma informed care center in the county.
The theater was full at 2 p.m. when Vanessa LeDiva led the drag queen story hour with stories, singing and ukulele playing. After her closing number, she stayed for photos with the audience.
Visitors stayed until 5 p.m. when organizers asked everyone to take a short intermission. When the doors reopened, the vendor stands had been replaced with tables and chairs around a stage and catwalk.
The evening celebration kicked off with poetry readings by local poets Ashley Ensminger, Ramon Segers and Chris Espenshade.
Throughout the evening, local acapella group Pine Pitch performed covers of popular songs. After their performance, Indivisible prepared a short skit recreating a viral video in which Carrie Evans, a council woman and member of the LGBTQ+ community from Minot, N.D. confronts a constituent angry that the city was flying the pride flag.
Canales appeared as the drag king, “El Viejo,” dancing and lip-syncing across the stage and into the audience to cheers and applause from the crowd. Local actor Cody Losinger performed as drag queen Almondala a song from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Visiting queen Mable Syrup performed lip-syncs that showed her familiarity with crowd work as she danced across the room, collecting tips and engaging the audience.
The evening concluded with a dance routine by First Position Dance Studio and a thank you from Carrie Heath and Canales.
Wellsboro’s second annual Pride celebration finished out with excitement and positivity, and as the crowd made their way out of the Deane Center, a rainbow was visible over Wellsboro.