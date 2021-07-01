WELLSBORO - A year after work began, Woodland Park is officially open with new pavilions and playground area and a walking path to connect it all.
Phase I of the park renovation officially concluded Thursday, July 1, with a ribbon cutting by Pete Herres, executive director of the Wellsboro Parks & Recreation Department; Scot Boyce Jr., Wellsboro borough manager; and John Sticklin, Wellsboro councilman.
The project was a community effort, with local organizations helping the borough meet its 50% match with the $427,200 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said Herres.
"It takes a lot to put together a project of this magnitude and I think it turned out very well," said Herres.
The rehabilitation project eliminated a vehicle loop inside the park, replacing it with three parking areas and a walking path that connects an upper pavilion to a lower pavilion to a barbecue pit.
Rehabbed gas lights from Wellsboro's downtown dot the handicapped-accessible path, along with benches like those downtown only with a back. Bicycles, scooters and skateboards are prohibited on the path to ensure the safety of users.
The playground between the two pavilions features a spiderweb climber in the center, with a picnic table and wall where parents can watch their children.
Only the barbecue pit remains closed as it cracked during its first use and is being re-engineered, Herres said.
Other work that will take place this fall includes refinishing the lower pavilion this September, replanting some trees and adding perennial beds on some banks.
Herres asked park visitors to refrain from walking on the areas which have been replanted to allow the grass to regenerate.
The public can again reserve pavilions - at no cost - and bring children to play at either playground. People can also bring beanbags to use at the cornhole pits by the upper pavilion.
"It makes me really proud to be part of this community," Sticklin said. "Throughout my years, we've accomplished a lot of things that would not have gotten done without the spirit of the community getting involved."
The 32-acre park was deeded to Wellsboro by Leonard Harrison, a lumber magnate. The only caveat was that the park facilities remain free to the residents of the area, Herres said.
More renovations are planned for the park, but may take some time to complete:
Phase II - Remove trees and brush from the property to the west of Bryden Street and construct an octagonal pavilion, footbridge and reflecting pond with handicapped accessibility, parking area and bathrooms.
Phase III - Develop walking trails with added features along the wooded area, create a trail head and parking area with pavilion.
Phase IV - Develop traffic calming islands on Bryden Street to reduce vehicle speeds.
Benches are available for dedication. For information, call 570-724-3186.