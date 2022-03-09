WESTFIELD — Borough council here agreed to charge borough churches for water and sewer at their meeting on March 8.
Westfield churches have been exempt from these fees for many years.
“Theresa (McCullen) contacted other boroughs to find out if they charge,” said council member Lori Card. “She talked to six or eight of them, and they all do.”
The motion to apply residential water and sewer fees passed unanimously. A letter will be sent to local churches informing them of this change and of the need to purchase water meters if they don’t already have them installed.
The change will go into effect June 1.
Shaun Downey of LDR provided an update on the upgrades to the wastewater plant.
“The plant is up and running well,” said Downey. “April 23 is the final completion date; it might run a bit beyond that, but there are no budget concerns.”
Downey noted that minor upgrades still need to be completed, such as lab casework and the installation of components in control panels. A fence at the wastewater plant will also have to be replaced.
“A section of the fence was in poor condition at the beginning of the project, and was replaced,” said Downey. “At the end of the project, the entire fence and gate was in very poor condition.”
Council approved the replacement of the fence and gate at a cost of $18,758.38.
In other business, the council discussed a request from the Pa. Department of Forestry for a meeting to discuss allowing ATV usage on borough roads.
“They are looking for a tie-in to Brookfield Township,” said borough president Dennis Landry. “It’s a pilot program to get ATVers more involved with local commerce.”
Council noted that ATVs currently use Westfield roads and streets in spite of being officially prohibited from doing so.
Council member Wayne Boka and Mayor Beth Rowland agreed to discuss the ATV access issue with the Department of Forestry.
The council agreed to the sale of a 2012 dump truck belonging to the borough. It will be listed on a municipal vehicle website, which members agreed usually yields a better price, and will also be bid out publicly.
The most recent Westfield Borough audit is now complete and available to the public. The local clean up day is scheduled for May 21.