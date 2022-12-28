Westfield may have a brighter horizon if resident and borough council member Kristen Zaidi’s plans for the Westfield borough municipal building become reality.
Zaidi is leading the effort to create a mural on the Westfield municipal building. She is currently raising the funds needed to earn a matching grant from the Bradford County Regional Arts Council and Northern Tier Partners for the Arts.
The Arts Council’s Arts in Education program pairs artists with communities for public art projects and educates the community while creating art.
Zaidi, a New Jersey transplant, felt compelled to make Westfield a more appealing place.
“Once on the council, I decided to look at other towns and see what made them interesting and pretty. I visited the Westfield Historical Society and found so many pictures of this town when it was in its heyday. I was inspired to think of something that would be accessible to everyone and would benefit everyone equally. Some form of public art seemed to be the answer,” said Zaidi.
Zaidi recognized that improving streets, sidewalks and other infrastructure was simply out of reach for the borough or herself, but she learned that one thing that many towns on the “rebound” were home to murals and public art.
“I started to research grants and call arts organizations. I was lucky enough to hear about the Bradford County Regional Council on the Arts, which is in charge of Tioga County,” said Zaidi.
“The director at Bradford though pointed me in the direction of their Arts in Education Residency grant program. Director Renae Chamberlain found a local artist, Kenneth Cobb of Mansfield University, to partner with us.
“This grant is designed to fund 50% of a project for one art installation — in our case, a mural. The education portion is what makes this unique,” said Zaidi.
“Our project will include about 10 people from the community, high school students and culture bearers such as seniors or lifelong residents. The artist will take the group from brainstorming to execution of the mural. The education on how to plan, organize and complete a project will be valuable for the students headed off to college or the workforce and those community members who might take this knowledge and apply it to other community-based projects.”
The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and supporting a thriving arts community by advocating for the arts and cultivating quality arts programming.
Westfield is not contributing borough funds, although Zaidi notes that she has the support of the borough council and that she is grateful that they donated the outside of their building for the mural.
Zaidi urges the wider community to donate to and support the mural project through hands-on volunteerism. The deadline for donations is May 1.
“I need to raise the remaining funds, currently about $5,000, and am hoping that local businesses and community members will donate. At the culmination of this mural, in June, we will hold a ribbon-cutting event and will publicly acknowledge all the donors and participants,” said Zaidi.
Zaidi’s inspiration comes from her love of art and a belief that public art helps unite communities.
“I want people to slow down and see the art, then notice the shops, and decide to pull over and have lunch and go into our local businesses. This is a good place to live, but we can make it an exciting place to live and do business if we work together,” she said.
For more information visit www.gofundme.com/f/westfields-arts-in-education-grant-match/.