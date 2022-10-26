WELLSBORO — After a two year’s pause, the Witches & Brooms dance group is ready to ride their broomsticks on Halloween.
The 20 or so dancers won’t ride brooms, but they will carry them and use them as part of the dance to be performed along the Halloween parade route on Monday, Oct. 31.
The group met for their final pre-performance practice on Tuesday, Oct. 25. There have been challenges including illness and the high price of gas, but their witchy spirit remained intact.
While the patrons in the bar at the Moose watched, a parade of witches trooped past — tall witches and short witches, young and young at heart, good witches and maybe a few not-so-good.
Leaders Shirley Welch and Bunny Lockett (Willow Lockett was unable to attend) led the dancers and presented awards for perfect attendance and founding members who returned to dance.
The dance group has become intergenerational. Sandy Losinger of Wellsboro was been a member since it formed. This year, she brought granddaughter Christie Losinger and great-granddaughter 11-year-old Harper Bailey.
“We’ve learned lots of good new dance moves. It’s been fun; we’ve laughed the whole time,” said Christie Losinger.
Practical witches, the family brooms are purchased from a store and spray painted. Sandy Losinger found a twisted branch to serve as the broomstick, wrapped in LED lights. She found the handle while walking in the woods.
Cecelia Foster is a first time dancer.
“I’m trying to get out of my comfort zone,” she said. “I always wanted to do something like this so I decided not to let my fears get in the way anymore.”
Her costume is inspired by “The Bone Witch” series of fantasy novels. She wore a burgundy shirt and hose, black skirt and shoes with horns and a glass orb that swung from her belt.
The five weeks of rehearsals have been fun, Foster said.
“I met new people. I learned the dance. I learned I’m not as shy as I thought I was,” she said.
Male dancers Cody Losinger and Josiah Hicks-Lee also got in the spirit. The first-time dancers too different approaches to costuming: one in purple Renaissance-style garb and the other in an American Horror Story-inspired outfit.
“I love to dance and I decided to do it,” said Hicks-Lee.
To see a preview of the dance, check out the video on the Gazette Facebook page. The Witches & Brooms troupe will perform at Wellsboro’s Halloween parade, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.